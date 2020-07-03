On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of attorney Michael R. Jones Sr. of Loganville on his passing June 7.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1973, Mr. Jones practiced law in Monroe and Loganville for 47 years. He also served the legal profession as a valued member of the State Bar’s Board of Governors for more than 30 years and as a past president of both the Walton County Bar Association and Alcovy Judicial Circuit Bar Association. He was a dedicated community leader as well, serving on the Loganville City Council, as a past chair of the O’Kelly Memorial Library Board and as a co-founder of the Loganville Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development Authority and Legacy Lions Club.
Michael Jones Sr. will be missed and fondly remembered by his fellow members of the legal community. We appreciate his dedication and the many contributions he made during his career through his exemplary service to the public and justice system.
— Dawn M. Jones, Atlanta
