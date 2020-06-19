“We are living in unprecedented times.”

This is a phrase that has become part of our daily lives and our new normal. Leaders across the world, nation and states have been tasked with addressing a virus that was unknown to humans until December.

While there is still much more to learn and work to be done, one thing is certain: the human resolve to get past this is unparalleled and we will win the battle against this virus.

On Monday, June 15, the Georgia General Assembly reconvened for legislative Day 30 after suspending the session on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Our return to the Capitol during these “unprecedented times” has been challenging in many ways, but we are committed to working on your behalf to pass a balanced budget and legislation that will have a positive impact on our lives and economy during these trying times.

Prior to July 1, the Georgia General Assembly must pass a balanced budget – this is the only constitutional obligation we have under the Gold Dome.

After a significant loss in state revenue, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all agencies to prepare for a 14% budget reduction in the FY21 budget, which he later revised to an 11% decrease. My colleagues and I on the Senate Appropriations Committee had to make hard decisions to ensure that all available funding was appropriated in a fiscally conservative manner.

While cuts had to be made, we prioritized services that will have a direct impact on our constituents, revive our economy and ensure our government can continue to provide the direct services our citizens rely on. Below is a breakdown by percentage from the Senate proposal for the FY21 budget – House Bill 793.

54% Education – Fully funding Pre-K classes, 11% for QBE, fully funding TNE for teacher training, fully funding HOPE

7.4% Transportation

8.7% Public Safety and Judiciary

8% Human Development

13.3% Community Health - Increase funding to provide three months of postpartum Medicaid coverage to mothers

5.25% Bonds which fund our local schools

1.1% Agriculture

In addition to utilizing record low interest rates and federal funding to offset revenue losses and reduce cuts to essential services, my colleagues and I will be taking an 11% reduction in legislative salary to replace five Senate staff furlough days. Our staff works tirelessly to ensure our constituents receive assistance, our offices run well and the state keeps moving no matter what challenges arise.

As leaders, we recognize that our success relies on those who support us and I am happy we are taking this important step.

Memorial

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Sen. Jack Hill, R-Reidsville, a true statesman and colleague we will greatly miss.

Jack chaired the Appropriations committee for 16 years with humility and compassion for every citizen in Georgia. I am grateful for the groundwork he laid to enable Georgia to continue its leadership as the number one state in which to do business and raise a family. His passing is a tremendous loss to the Senate and his institutional knowledge of the budget process will be greatly missed.

The FY21 budget has now been sent to the House and a conference committee will be appointed to resolve the differences. We will return to the Capitol on Saturday for legislative Day 35. Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if we can be of any assistance. While the way we work may have changed, your access to us remains the same and we want to address your concerns.