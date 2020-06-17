When I was in second grade at Walker Park Elementary in 1981, I had a best friend named Michelle. I was told she couldn’t spend the night with me because she was black and, “What would the neighbors think?”
That would have been my first sleepover and I didn’t have many friends because I was so shy.
When I was in high school, white kids in pickup trucks would drive through the black neighborhoods with big rebel flags waving on the back. A leader/teacher in my church actually tried to use the Bible to justify segregation to me.
What’s your first memory of learning there was something “bad” about black people? We’ve been spoon-fed racism our whole lives by our own family, friends, neighbors, pastors, community leaders. Most of us have played a part in keeping racism and all its terrible effects alive in some way, intentionally or not.
I’ve been racist in my life and I have hurt people who didn’t need any more hurt. Maybe we just stayed silent when we shouldn’t have. We’ll tell ourselves a lot of lies to avoid accepting that truth, because then what? It might get hard if we have to disagree with our peeps.
Maybe start by examining and excepting those hard truths? Maybe stop blaming the victim? Because what if you’ve been wrong? Then take it one day at a time, knowing it will be a journey. We’ll never be perfect but we can be better.
— Melinda Morgan, Marshall, North Carolina
