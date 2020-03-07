As you may be aware, Monday night Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health and chair of the governor’s coronavirus disease 2019 task force, confirmed two cases of the virus in Fulton County.
We as the city of Social Circle recognize the potential risk and want to pass on some resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and encourage you to stay informed through Georgia DPH COVID-19 Health Advisories and CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information.
If there is information specific to Social Circle, we will distribute that through Facebook, web and press releases.
The Georgia Department of Public Health recommends the following best practices to prevent the spread of colds, flu and COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.