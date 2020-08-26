With cooler weather approaching as the summer ends, many of our citizens will be going outdoors to enjoy the natural beauty of Senate District 25.
Places like Indian State Park, Lake Oconee, Jones County Parks and Recreation and many others bring more than 11 million visitors to our region and state each year. This is especially important now as we work toward rebuilding our economy and growing jobs.
Our state’s public waters, historic sites and parks provide over 10,000 jobs and bring in an estimated $1 billion.
While there are numerous changes to our daily lives due to the pandemic, enjoying the outdoors with family and friends remains a positive option for people to get exercise, relieve stress and enjoy our state’s natural beauty.
Below are summaries of some of the key pieces of legislations we passed related to natural resources and the environment:
- House Bill 833: Addresses anchoring a vessel by defining what is considered long-term anchoring, short-term anchoring and anchorage restriction areas. – Effective July 1, 2020
- House Bill 901: Allows the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to make loans to local governments and nongovernment entities if they want to invest in projects that permanently protect land and water. – Effective Aug. 3, 2020
- House Bill 998: Addresses blood and other chemical tests, test refusal and owner’s liability for individuals boating or hunting while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other substances. Under HB 998, fines and punishment for those caught boating or hunting under the influence are outlined. Additionally, the shoal bass is now the official Georgia state riverine sport fish, air guns can be used to hunt big game until July 1, 2025, and the Department of Natural Resources no longer has to report the number of deer killed to the General Assembly annually. — Effective August 5, 2020
- Senate Bill 123: Increases to $2.50 per ton from $1 per tonthe amount local governments can charge a private enterprise operating a solid waste disposal facility. — Effective June 29, 2020
- Senate Bill 426: Requires that any spill or release of ethylene oxide be reported to the Environmental Protection Division within 24 hours. — Effective January 1, 2021
- Senate Bill 473: Moves the Historic Preservation Program under the Department of Community Affairs. — Effective July 1, 2020
- Senate Bill 474: Enables the DNR to manage welcome centers including informational materials, automated teller machines and vending machines. — Effective July 1, 2020
To find a park or historic site near you, please follow this link: https://gastateparks.org/online-travel-guide
Many other pieces of legislation that address our natural resources and the environment received final passage, but I wanted to provide you with major highlights as we head into fall.
If you have any questions about the bills listed above or any legislation discussed during the 2020 session, please feel free to contact my office.
