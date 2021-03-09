Remember when losing baby teeth as a kid was an exciting rite of passage? Especially if it was one of your two front teeth. You could stick your tongue through, and proudly show off the gap.
You’d wrap that tooth in a Kleenex or hanky, place it under your pillow and voila! In the morning there’d be money – more or less depending on how long ago you lost your baby teeth. Inflation has caught up with today’s parents, it seems.
Well, I never had a lot of dental issues until now and my personal tooth fairy has morphed into a tooth ogre. I had two root canals done last week, and I suspect at the time of this writing that I’ll have to have two more. I admit it; I’m a worrier and a bit of a hypochondriac and don’t do well with chronic pain. You can’t massage a tooth like you can an injured shoulder.
It’s a good thing my family and I have had mostly positive experiences with dentists, orthodontists and endodontists. Otherwise I’d have chickened out of seeking quality care and that could lead to further complications.
My first family dentist was experienced with treating children. Toys and small furniture were set up on one side of his practice. There was also a stack of books, most of which were Dr. Seuss titles, and a display of Highlights magazine. The receptionist supplied crayons and pencils so young patients could work the puzzles in the children’s magazine.
We kids were also mesmerized by his large saltwater aquarium containing brightly colored fish, which was set into the wall above a row of chairs. There was no television in that office, no Wi-Fi. I think the pace of life was slower then.
Once my twin sister and I hit puberty we got braces. They weren’t cheap, or comfortable for the wearer. It was basically like wearing heavy metal bands, tightened every time you went for a visit, and then there were little rubber bands on some of the apparatus. (If you weren’t careful when adjusting them they could snap out of your mouth and across the room!)
Once my children came along, I had more respect for my own mother, who made sure her kids had proper dental care.
My daughter Rachel had her wisdom teeth taken out just before Thanksgiving one year. The poor kid had to sip turkey soup through a straw. We didn’t plan that surgery before a feast holiday on purpose. It was the only time I could get off work and she had a week off from school to recuperate.
My son had to have his baby teeth extracted because his secondary teeth started coming in behind the first set. Mike was delighted when the pediatric dentist told him he had teeth like a shark – two sets. As a reward for behaving during that ordeal, we got him a shark tooth necklace. Since we lived in Florida at the time it wasn’t hard to find.
Apparently my current dental issues stem from having a “small mouth” and teeth that have worn down and cracked over time. I’m not guilty of eating too many sweets or not taking in calcium rich foods. It’s just a roll of the dice — or should I say molars?
I’ll never imagine the tooth fairy the same way again.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
