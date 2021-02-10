My wife will be the first to accuse me of reading too much into something, so maybe that’s all this is. But I found the Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting quite interesting last week.
For one, it was long — seriously, outside of a meeting that included commissioners going behind closed doors to talk about something, I can’t recall the last session that lasted more than two hours.
But that’s what happens when high-interest zoning issues are on the table. And when that occurs in a pandemic, there’s not enough room in the Historic Courthouse’s grand courtroom for everyone to sit without clearing the meeting space.
But I digress.
Commissioners denied both requests on 6-0 votes. One would have allowed the owner of about 75 acres on Snows Mill Road to use Rural Estate District zoning to build homes on 1 acre-plus lots.
Another would have let a couple that owns land on Bold Springs Road use their space for rodeos.
What struck me about the requests was that both were opposed by neighbors, leading the owners to make changes before getting to the board.
On the proposed neighborhood, the owner offered to do fewer lots with a buffer around the road. For the event space, the owners said they’d limit it to two weekends a month, no later than 10 p.m. on Saturday, with security and medical personnel on hand.
But in both cases, it was too little, too late. The commissioners buckled.
I’m not saying the six district reps were right or wrong. That isn’t my place. But it does make an interesting statement about where we could be headed as the economy — particularly housing demand — continues to roar despite the pandemic.
Everyone, it seems, wants to live in Walton County. Many of us who are already here were glad to have the welcome mat rolled out for us but now are just fine to cut it off before we get to 100,000 population.
And I am hearing the “not like Gwinnett” mantra more and more again.
The mindset of tapping the brakes on growth even extended to a proposed Verizon tower in the Gratis area. A neighbor rose to state her opposition and Commissioner Lee Bradford asked to table it until the March 2 meeting.
In the case of both the property owners being denied their requests last week, I couldn’t help thinking of statements made by their representatives.
The man with the land on Snows Mill could build a subdivision with starter homes at a lower price point. The couple on Bold Springs can hold all the rodeos they want but won’t be able to charge admission or sell beer to the people watching them.
How are the neighbors who came to oppose those requests going to feel if the owners exercise their rights?
Another zoning kerfuffle came to mind, that of the proposed “dirt pit” at Jones Wood Road and Highway 186 near Good Hope about this time two years ago. Again, neighbors signed petitions and showed up in droves to voice their displeasure.
The dirt pit operation was denied. Now all the trees on that lot are gone, cleared for a new neighborhood of 91 estate homes.
Is that better? Who won?
The county has planned for growth and for land use. Does it meet the realities of what’s coming our way? And are those of us already in Walton County prepared to adjust, or should just lock it down?
If so, what are the consequences?
I’m not sure of the answers, but what happened last Tuesday seems like it will be a defining moment in our county’s long reckoning with growth.
