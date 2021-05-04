Social media has seemingly become Americans’ preferred mode of communication. The problem I see is when people spend countless hours on Facebook, Instagram and other online platforms propagating information that is misleading and erroneous. Sometimes folks’ rhetoric rises to a dangerous level of propaganda or even hate-filled speech.
Too many groups or professions are harshly criticized. Everyone wants answers immediately, rather than waiting for facts to evolve. No one appears to know what patience and rational, critical thinking is anymore. Individuals simply rush to a conclusion.
Journalists and educators get a lot of flack. I can’t tell you how many “old geezers” profess to know how to do my job better than I do. With all the teachers in my family, I hear how many parents do not appreciate how exhausting it can be for teachers to care for and educate their children all day, every day.
A lot of parents are not engaged in their kids’ education, and when they do have a complaint too many of them blast it on social media. What they should do is talk with their child’s teacher first. Then if they are not satisfied, they can always go up the chain of command: to the principal, school administrator and finally their school board representative.
Police officers are another group caught between a rock and a hard place today. Although our law enforcement agencies in Walton County appreciate the support they receive from most residents, it is a profession that has been placed under an unforgiving microscope.
There is most certainly room for reform. Police exist to protect every human being, and that is, sadly, not always the case especially in communities of color. Change can be good, especially if protocols can be improved to better protect our enforcers and those they’ve sworn to keep safe.
However, I don’t think we should make a blanket judgment on all law enforcement officers because some departments practice poor policing.
I still believe most officers enter law enforcement because they want to make a positive difference and help people in their communities.
I did a ride along with a police officer in Walton County, Florida, more than 20 years ago. I remember him telling me that the worst time for a uniform beat officer was a payday in “hotter than blazes” mid-July when there was a full moon out. That ride was uneventful but not without tense moments, like when the officer backed up another officer in responding to a domestic call.
A couple was inebriated and was involved in a physical altercation. When the officers intervened, both subjects threatened to turn on the officers. Thankfully, that situation was defused and handled without injury to the couple or the officers.
Officers have to be on their toes at all times; situations are fluid and anything can happen in a moment’s notice. There are no “routine” calls.
I once covered the funeral for a fallen Camden County sheriff’s deputy in 2000. Hundreds, if not more, law enforcement officers from multiple states and agencies converged on small town of St. Marys, Georgia, to pay their respects.
The fallen officer’s name was Sgt. Carlton Daniel Jenkins and he left a wife and five children behind. Jenkins was just 36 when he was murdered. He was shot and killed by a robbery suspect during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.
Every officer I spoke with, whether they were white, Black, Asian American or Latino, male or female told me Jenkins’ death struck them to their core because they each risk not returning home every day they are on duty.
So, when you hear about an incident involving police wait for all the facts to emerge before rushing to judge. It’s way too easy to be an armchair quarterback. It’s a lot harder to fill someone’s well-worn shoes.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
