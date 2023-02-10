Well, it’s come and gone yet again.
Streaking through the early, dreary days of February, it arrived to remind me, completely unprompted, of the ravages of time and my own impending mortality due to the cruel processes of entropy and decay.
That’s right: Friday was my birthday.
Huzzah.
Now, I still have a small grace period. Friday was the commemoration of my 39th year on Earth, leaving me one short of that dreaded period they call middle age.
Next year’s column on this topic my not be sanguine, let me tell you.
But for now, I can pretend, for the next 360-odd days, that I haven’t gone and turned into a boring adult when I wasn’t looking and that my adolescent self wouldn’t be embarassed of me.
I’ve gotten pretty good at lying to myself in 39 years, after all.
They — that sinister, anonymous they that are probably responsible for my inconvenient aging in the first place — say that another year older is another year wiser, but honestly, I don’t really feel any additional accumulation of wisdom over the past year.
Another year older is, predominantly, another year older.
Huzzah.
But maybe I can do better this year so I can march into my 40th year and officially find myself over the hill in better position than I think.
For instance, if I start thinking about it now, maybe I can determine what sort of shape my midlife crisis will take.
Will I buy a sports car? Start dating 20-year-olds? Take up some obscure hobby to distract myself from the new aches and pains in my creaky form?
Now’s the time to start thinking about it so I don’t go off budget or go too crazy when the time comes.
I may not have time, though. As usual, my birthday haul of gifts from friends, family and varoius well-wishers consisted, so far, entirely of books, many of them a bit on the large, thick side. (I really should get more interested in short, breezy beach reads, but no, giant epics for me, all the way).
The time it will take to read through all these books is likely to cut into my midlife crisis planning period — not to mention all the various other obligations I face on a daily basis.
Still, I wasn’t too worried about 39. It’s just a number, right?
Well, sure. Until I looked at my latest birthday invitation from my sister and remembered my niece, Miriam, turns 5 on Monday.
That number sent me down a spiral of madness in which I wondered about the cruelty of the passage of time and where did the tiny little toddler I knew disappear to.
My mother was right. It’s not your own birthday that inspires panic. It’s the kids’ birthdays in your life.
Huzzah.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
