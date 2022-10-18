School systems, while being better about acknowledging the mental health of their students, are still falling short of handling it in a helpful manner.
At this time, the strides taken are in terms of avoiding blame and it can feel like a witch hunt to the students who are seeking help.
If any type of red flag arises, there is a rather intimidating band of counselors and teachers that take on the issue.
When, more times than not, the ones that get cornered are not actually in need of seeing someone.
That’s because jokes get taken more seriously than legitimate cries for help.
But even if it were the correct person called to attention, the scenario is far too anxiety-inducing to be anything even remotely beneficial.
When has putting someone on the spot in a room full of strangers ever been the most comforting approach?
In fact, it's absolutely the worst course of action. Because moving forward, that student is going to feel as though they have a target on their back and act differently.
This not only masks what can be a bad situation, but it also adds extra stress and isolation to the person.
Instead of trying to catch students like a deer in headlights, the lengths taken should be primarily focused on what can be contributing factors.
Are class loads too heavy? Has the presence of technology been used as an end-all-be-all invalidation to missing assignments?
Are monetary class expectations not considerate of different incomes? Are teachers overstepping in terms of “life lessons”?
These are ever-present issues that are plaguing public schools, and when we are being essentially raised by our years in school, it can take a steep toll if left unchecked.
None of these things are fixed by singling out a student or making school-wide presentations on superficial tips on how to be happier. They are things that need to have accessible and acceptable points of rest built in.
It needs to be publicly told and reiterated to students that it is alright to not be 100% all of the time. Make it known that a few mental health days a year can be taken and not have consequences.
Even just having the classroom not being structured as though it were the only test of our professionalism or potential could have lasting relief.
The hundreds of students in our school system do not all come from the most ideal backgrounds, so it is hardly fair or efficient to hold everyone to strict standards they can hardly meet.
Putting a head down may not always be done out of a lack of work ethic.
Showing up late can be caused by reasons other than staying up. And most importantly, struggling in a subject does not mean that a student isn’t worthy of the opportunity to excel in something else.
Just by allowing room for this type of struggle and growth, students would not have to include school on their list of things weighing them down, and they may even find a better sense of comfort in being there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.