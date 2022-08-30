There was a time when high school football coverage in a printed newspaper was the rule rather than the exception, especially when it came to game coverage.
Here at The Walton Tribune, we fully understand how important high school football is to a community like ours. We provide in-depth coverage each season of our local teams.
That’s why you go the extra mile, literally, to make sure you can read about Friday night games Saturday morning. It’s not easy for a community paper with a relatively small staff but we don’t let that become an excuse for not providing the coverage we know our readers want.
Growing up in central Georgia, the Saturday morning papers from Macon and Atlanta provided scores from across the state. In the pre-Internet era, it was the best way to find out who won and how by how much.
Things have changed a great deal since that time. Now the Macon and Atlanta papers have no scores in the Saturday morning papers. The paper in Athens also used to place a heavy emphasis on Saturday morning coverage of local high school football. That is certainly not the case anymore.
It has been a challenging time for newspapers of all sizes in recent years to retain readers.
One way to do this is to provide readers what they want.
High school football in Georgia is important to communities like ours. That’s why in our Weekend Edition for Aug. 27-28 we had an entire section devoted to stories and photos from the games played on Friday night.
At times it’s like a fire drill on Friday nights for us. We have tight deadlines that have to followed. When games take longer to complete it only makes our job tougher.
While at the Loganville Christian Academy football game this past week, I had the chance to talk with some parents from The King’s Academy, the Lions’ opponent for week two. They were impressed that we not only were covering the game but would have the results online that night and in print the following morning.
“I wish we had something like that for our team,” I was told.
In reality, The Walton Tribune has always had a history of putting Friday night football coverage in its Weekend Edition.
Unfortunately, The Walton Tribune, as well as our sister paper, The Covington News, are really the only ones left who do this. It’s one of the reasons we still have a solid and loyal readership base while other papers are cutting back on the numbers of time they publish each week.
If you don’t give the readers something they want to read, then how can it be a surprise when they go away?
As I write this piece on Monday, plans are already in motion for our week 3 coverage. Monroe Area welcomes powerful Gainesville on Friday while Loganville High School looks to remain undefeated when they travel to Peachtree Ridge.
George Walton Academy and Social Circle will meet in a Walton County matchup and Walton Grove will make a lengthy road trip to try and earn its second win of 2022.
It’s not an easy task to provide you with game coverage just a few hours after the games have ended. However, we know it’s what our readers and advertisers want. It’s the same reason we publish a full magazine previewing the upcoming season. Our 76-page Gridiron Guide is as quality of a publication as anything you will see on the magazine rack at your local grocery store.
No, it’s not easy but few things that are worth it in life are. We appreciate your loyalty as readers and will continue bringing you unmatched local coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.