Last week, I waxed rhapsodic over the return of the fall season, particularly for the advent of Halloween and all the ghoulish treats it brings with it.
If all fall brought was artificial scares and a bit of football glory renewed in the crisp autumn breezes, it would be a perfect season.
Unfortunately, I’ve run into the other face of fall now.
The sniffly, sneezy, cough-ridden side of things.
That’s right, I caught my first cold of the season.
I hadn’t really missed these much. During the height of COVID, we were so worried about transmitting the new virus and its allegedly world-ending stakes to one another, we did our best to stay away from each other as much as possible for a long stretch which not only reduced the spread of the most contagious new pathogen around, it also drastically reduced the spread of cold and flu as well.
Turns out social distancing does work.
For nearly two years, while I was hardly entirely healthy at all times, I had far less trouble with head colds than I usually do during the cold months. I had some occasional congestion, a brief bit of sneezing now and then, but true, down and out for the count colds? Not a one.
I DID catch COVID once, but that’s a whole different kettle of fish.
But now here we are, two years later, all vaccinated up (at least the sane ones among us) and immunized through previous exposure and generally ready to move on from COVID fear.
Which is all well and good, but all this constant exposure to our fellow man is making the spread of the old health risks far too easy once more.
So on Monday, when I woke up sluggish and congested, I knew. It wasn’t COVID-19. I’d had that and knew exactly how it felt. No, this was an old friend, come again to say hello after far too long away.
And it’s been a sticky one — not just because of the metric ton of phlegm I’ve expelled over the last week since realizing my illness had taken hold, but sticky in the sense it’s sticking around because I can’t shake it.
Five days after self-diagnosis, I’m still coughing, sneezing, blowing my nose frequently and generally bemoaning my leaky respiratory system for its weakness in the face of the enemy.
Seriously, I’ve probably taken enough antihistamines to dry up Niagara Falls. Enough’s enough, already.
I’m ready to smell again without having to huff and puff like a steam engine to clear the pipes. I’m ready to wake up refreshed and not buried under a blanket of cold-induced brain.
I’m ready for cold season to go the way of the dodo and leave be me. But I’m afraid it’s only getting started...
