It had been another long week of work. My feet hurt. Plenty of hours behind a desk. Additional hours in the field. Yet I was still feeling thankful.
I was thankful for my vehicle which brought me home. I was thankful for a house to enter and a recliner to sit in. On this day I was too tired though to even turn on the TV (which I am also thankful for).
So, on this September day with fall-like temperatures arriving, I am most thankful for:
• The first areas of blue sky which return after an extended rain.
• The time leading up to kickoff at the local high school stadium and then when kickoff arrives.
• Road trips to high school football games with my father many years ago. Often times a friend or two would be along for the ride.
• For political season and “vote for” candidate signs which seem to be in abundance this year.
• When I leave the dentist knowing I won’t have to return in a couple of weeks to have more work performed.
• The time when the phone rings and it is not a telemarketer or scam of some kind.
• The bright colors of fall.
• A movie made in 2022 that is not a remake.
• The old VH1 “Behind the Music” series.
• When the power doesn’t go out during a violent thunderstorm and especially when it stays on during a winter storm.
• For the political candidate who remembers at least some of those campaign promises once in office.
• That a few of us still enjoy reading a newspaper the way it should be read: by turning the actual pages.
• The dawn of a new day and the potential that things could be better than the day or days before.
• The pothole in the road once it has been fixed.
• Saturdays in the fall with college football on all day, into the night and even early morning the following day.
• A parent who takes the time to stop you and thank you for a kind word written about their child in the paper. Many times, I’ve learned simply mentioning their name means a lot.
• Childhood friends who remain friends today although we have long ago left our childhood years behind.
• For the fall of 1988 when I had my first article printed in my hometown paper.
• A good movie that actually provides suspense and a good scare or two. I remember years ago watching Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” with a friend who had never seen it. My friend didn’t know the story line and actually screamed out loud at the end. Now that’s good film making.
• And finally, I offer thanks for fall now being upon us once again as the summer heat seems to have broken.
