We celebrated another July 4 earlier this week. It’s a day associated with family, friends, fun, swimming, a day off from work (for some), cookouts and hopefully thinking for at least a few minutes about the great things our country has to offer.
While a new football season is just around the corner, professional baseball is in full swing. Summer and baseball have always gone together in my book and the year 2022 is no different.
It’s great to see the Atlanta Braves in playoff contention once again this summer after their historic season of 2021. At one point, not that long ago, it was a common thing. Recently, however, the franchise has struggled somewhat and it’s great to see things beginning to turn back the other way.
I ended up watching more college baseball playoffs in recent weeks than expected. The college season has finally wrapped up but the postseason tournament is always fun to keep track of.
Another NBA season has come and gone, and quite frankly, a one-word response has to be “yawn.” I honestly couldn’t tell who won the championship without searching for the answer.
The current state of professional basketball in this country sees only two or three teams capable of winning the league title and our Hawks were a disappointment after showing so much promise the previous campaign.
High school football teams are busy working for a new season. Offseason conditioning and weight training along with 7-on-7 events are being participated in.
While the new college and NFL season are still several weeks away, I have enjoyed watching Canadian Football League contests this month. The same goes for the revamped USFL which takes me back to my formative years when the league lasted for three seasons.
Football in early summer is only a good thing for die-hard fans like myself.
As far as college football and the NFL goes, there is little more to do but wait at this juncture. The recruiting season for this go around is complete. Spring practice is in the books. The preseason publications have been read and thumbed through numerous times.
Preseason practice is certainly getting closer and the first NFL preseason games will be here before we know it. Alabama is still my preseason pick for No. 1 in college football (they always will be as long as Nick Saban is there) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the un-retired Tom Brady, once again likely to be a Super Bowl championship contender in the NFL.
For someone who enjoys all levels of college play, it will be enjoyable to see if North Dakota State, winners of nine of the last 11 I-AA national titles, can do it again this fall. The same goes for Division III powerhouse Mount Union, which is overdue for a national title in 2022. The Raiders are the preseason team for Division III, the purest form of college football.
And maybe, just maybe, this will be the year my alma mater West Georgia claims its first Division II national championship. The Wolves are ranked in the preseason top 10.
In a related note, there certainly is quality college football in our state beyond the one program which gets all the attention.
Valdosta State, West Georgia and Albany State are perennial Top 25 programs in Division II. Kennesaw State is ranked in the top 10 of I-AA. Georgia State has become a team which routinely qualfies for a bowl game.
We are already making plans here at The Walton Tribune for the start of another high school football season. It’s exciting to think how the new season is now just a little more than a month away. Players have been working throughout the summer in order to have the chance to excel on the gridiron this fall.
As we celebrate another July 4, it’s great to live in a country where sports can legitimately consume so much of our time. There’s something for everyone and we haven’t even touched on golf or tennis or MMA or boxing.
Sports are a great escape and are always a needed thing with the craziness we have in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune. His email address is chris.bridges@waltontribune.com. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.