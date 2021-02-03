I was at a loss about what to write for my first Walton Tribune column.
Should I try humor or gentle sentimentality? Should I weave a story about one or more colorful characters? Or should I relive my glory days as a rookie reporter?
Well, I decided to go a bit serious. 2020 has been a rough year for most of us, and even worse for others. I count my blessings though; my family members who contracted COVID-19 recovered. My husband and I, and our grown children, are employed. We all have roofs over our heads and food to eat. I am grateful.
However, my sister, brother and I often discuss concerns we have about the direction of American society. I’m not referring to politics — I am referring to something more basic and infinitely more damaging. Hate. Fear of “the other.” In my family, because of our ancestry and my late father’s experiences, watching for the rise of hate — specifically anti-Semitism — and being prepared for it to erupt into violence is nothing new.
This year it seemed to me that International Holocaust Remembrance Day passed with little notice here in the states last week. It’s understandable with all the other crises going on. The danger is in forgetting, or worse, never knowing what happened and HOW it happened. We are moving further in time away from that dreadful period.
Most of the survivors who experienced it first-hand are gone, leaving their stories for others to tell.
What folks should understand is this: If our democratic leaders do not consistently and strongly denounce hate then fascism can take root in a modern America. My father, who had survived the Holocaust, said it could even happen here.
My father was 12 when the Nazis marched into Paris during World War II. He and several of his relatives joined the French Resistance. My dad spied on collaborators for the Resistance when he was just 14, until he had to go into hiding. A year later he joined a Marquis, a partisan group. He didn’t speak often of his experiences but the few times he opened up he had a lot to say.
My dad loved his adopted country. Still, he told us to be vigilant. Be aware of events and observe what develops. He also advised us to keep our passports up to date and pack a suitcase if we see signs of trouble.
There are signs of trouble.
Eleven worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue were murdered in 2018. White supremacists rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia. Neo-Nazis were among rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, wearing shirts emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MWE” which translates into “6 million wasn’t enough” referencing the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.
The Anti Defamation League reported that hate-based assaults, vandalism and harassment have increased dramatically in the past two years and that the level of anti-Semitic incidents is today higher than when the ADL began tracking these incidents more than 40 years ago.
I don’t have all the answers. All I know is hate arises from fear, and fear from ignorance.
Education is key and too many Americans have not learned history’s lessons. Too many innocents have suffered from hate, be it racism, sexism, xenophobia or what-have-you.
There are resources out there to combat hate. Check out the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website at ushmm.org, the ADL site at adl.org, or the Southern Poverty Law Center at splcenter.org.
My father the survivor, the fighter, was also a big proponent of education.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com
