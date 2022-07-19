Here at The Walton Tribune, we have been blessed with a summer intern. Cheyenne Tolleson, a rising senior at Walnut Grove High School, has jumped right in here at news central and done so with a tremendous level of knowledge, enthusiasm and work ethic.
Cheyenne arrives early at our office in downtown Monroe and typically walks into my office with a big smile eager to start a new day.
“What do you have for me to work on?” she asks while almost jumping with enthusiasm.
Her youthful approach takes me back (way back) to when I was in a similar position. While I did not intern at an actual “real world” newspaper until after two years of college, it was an opportunity I knew would be valuable if I remained in the profession.
I was completing my sophomore year at a South Georgia junior college when I received a letter in the mail from the owner of a weekly newspaper near my hometown. I had been writing about local high school athletics and submitted my articles to the Jackson Progress-Argus, the paper owned at the time by Quimby Melton III.
His letter said he was impressed with the sports articles I had been submitting and said he might have an opportunity for me that summer if I was interested.
There was no thinking about it. I know this was something I needed to do. This would be a chance to work in an actual newsroom. I wasn’t sure yet exactly what all I would be doing but I was eager to find out.
We set up a time for me to come by the paper after my spring quarter (back then they were called quarters) was complete. During my sophomore year of college, I had gained a great deal of experience as editor of the student paper.
Blessed with being able to learn from the person I considered the best college journalism professor in the state, regardless of school or school size, I knew a ton more by the end of my sophomore year than when I started it.
I was eager to use what I learned in the “real world.” I arrived several minutes early for my interview and was offered the chance to work from three to four days a week. I would be helping write stories, put the paper together, take photos and do basically whatever needed to be done.
While I wrote about sports, I also had the opportunity to write feature stories on local people of interest. I helped map out how the paper would look. This was in the pre-computer layout days where weekly papers like this one were still put together via the cut and paste method.
It was also before the digital age of photos. I learned how to develop film in the darkroom and to make prints. Wearing an apron was essential as to not damage my clothes from the smelly chemicals.
One thing which was certainly different was the fact that employees were still able to smoke in the building.
While I didn’t smoke, it somehow added to the vintage newsrooms experience to be around people who did. Often there was a haze of smoke drifting toward the high ceiling in that old building.
I ended up not only working at the paper that summer but also during my Christmas break that winter as well as the following summer when I received college credit for officially being an intern. My final weeks there were during the Christmas break of my senior year.
Many of the employees had worked their decades and I did my best to learn from each one of them.
It is hard to believe that has been three decades ago. With the exception of one break where I decided to try something outside of the newspaper business for approximately a year, I am still pounding away to put out new editions and to keep readers informed.
Our Walton Tribune intern has shown a tremendous amount of knowledge for someone her age when it comes to reporting and piecing together stories. Hopefully you have had a chance to read some, if not all of, her work within these pages. Her thoughts appear on this page below mine.
She has written stories, taken pictures, become a very good proofreader and even handled some of the grunt work that is not glamorous, but certainly essential, to getting a new paper out twice each week.
It will be interesting to see where the road leads Cheyenne in the next three decades. Based on her work ethic and enthusiasm, I would be it would be a successful journey, regardless of the road she decides to travel.
Who knows, maybe in three decades she will be the one writing a column of this nature about a young intern at the local paper.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune. His email address is chris.bridges@waltontribune.com. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia.
