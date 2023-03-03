Season three of the Netflix original Outer Banks was released a few days ago on February 23. The new installment, after nearly two years of waiting, was stained by that third-season slump.

The fast-paced, adventurous genre of the series is starting to back itself into a corner. There has to be a constant stream of mystery and action for the show to keep up with the standard it set for itself in season one. And, this season, in particular, felt the drawbacks of that momentum.

