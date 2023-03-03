Season three of the Netflix original Outer Banks was released a few days ago on February 23. The new installment, after nearly two years of waiting, was stained by that third-season slump.
The fast-paced, adventurous genre of the series is starting to back itself into a corner. There has to be a constant stream of mystery and action for the show to keep up with the standard it set for itself in season one. And, this season, in particular, felt the drawbacks of that momentum.
I would go as far as to say that the first half of the season was underwhelming and disappointing. There was that dull aftermath of the loose ends lingering from last season’s storyline, and there were some noticeable changes in chemistry between characters who dated in real life.
With that take, I would recommend maybe rewatching season two before beginning this one. That may have been why I was not as in tune with what was going on, but I would still be ready for the slow start-up to the storyline this year.
Once you get past the awkward dance of noticing the obviously recurring theme, the season did offer a pretty elaborate web of discovery to follow. There was a tie-in of everything the Pouges have found and lost over the recent seasons, and it was revealed that the biggest find was yet to be uncovered.
In this pursuit, we were introduced to a few new characters who are sure to grate on your nerves every time they are on the screen. You thought Ward was bad? Wait until you meet this quest’s antagonist.
Aside from the newest additions, we do get to see an underlying mystery of the show become solved. Where has John B’s dad been this whole time? And, is his character as innocent as we were led to believe up until this point?
These questions draw you into the limitless intensity that is the last few episodes. The emotion you will feel while watching will give you some of the highest highs and lowest lows ever caused by this show. It's an epic movie-like finish.
With that praise, I still must say that the show strays a bit from its relatively realistic charm in the sense that it ends up feeling like an Indiana Jones film. There are one or two instances where it feels like a fantasy take rather than a more modern, real one.
You will really understand that last bit once you see how they are setting up the story for the fourth season which has already been picked up officially by Netflix. It's just one word: pirates.
Cheyene Tolleson is an intern for The Walton Tribune and a senior at Walnut Grove High School. Email comments about her columns to cheyennet.138@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.