Pitcher and catchers have reported for preseason training.
The sun has allowed a few warm days here and there between the rain and the cold snaps.
The birds can be heard singing in the trees (and demanding more sunflower seeds to be placed in the feeder in my backyard.)
High school baseball teams have returned to the field.
The days are slowly getting longer (that will be boosted even more next month when we spring forward.)
People can be seen venturing to local fishing spots.
All of these things can mean only one thing: spring is almost here.
For those of you like myself who despise winter (even Georgia winter), the fact we are seeing some light at the end of the Old Man Winter tunnel is a welcome sign.
Winter, for several years now, has been a struggle for this writer. The cold days, and even colder nights, are often combined with consecutive days of rain. The grass in my yard is dead, the trees have not yet come back to life and everything just seems to have an overall sense of blah to it.
Seasonal affective disorder is a very real thing. I often feel I could be the spokesperson for the group. Living in northeast Georgia for more than two decades has been an eye opener.
I grew up in Middle Georgia, actually only about 60 miles away. That doesn’t seem that far but at times it can be a world away. We had winter weather in my hometown but it never seemed to rain as much as it does where I live now. The cold in northeast Georgia just seems, well, colder.
The lack of sun and lack of warmth is often a double punch to the ribs. The shorter days in terms of actual daylight doesn’t help either. Throw in a three-day rainy stretch and it’s tough not to move to south Florida.
Fortunately, spring is getting closer with each passing day.
An afternoon at the local baseball ballpark is always a nice way to soak up spring. Of course, those early season games are often brutal in terms of the cold and wind.
I hope by mentioning spring that I don’t jinx it. Quite frankly, I fear Old Man Winter is not finished causing havoc and I am more than concerned that March may end up being a brutal month before all is said and done.
In fact, many times March turns out to be our coldest month and best chance for snow. Who can forget that spring break blizzard from 1993?
Regardless, the welcome mat has been placed out as spring gets ready to make another appearance. We’re ready and if you want to show up just a little ahead of schedule then that will do just fine.
