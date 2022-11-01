Animation is in a bit of a crisis in the constantly teetering world of pop culture these days.
Netflix, hemorraghing money lately due to various questionable business decisions, has nearly shut down their entire animation department. Warner Bros., under the leadership of a new CEO dedicated solely to cutting down expenses after yet another costly merger acquisiton, is also cutting down heavily on their animation output.
Now, in yet another sign that the people who are supposed to produce animation don’t actually like animation, the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, threw his own company’s most famous asset under the bus.
Chapek was quoted in The Wall Street Journal that his customers are, to all intents and purposes, not interested in animated product when they’re not watching with their children.
This is the head of Disney, which has produced the most famous animated movies in the world. Clearly the family audience is their primary target, but does he really think you make nearly a billion dollars off of “Frozen” based solely on the under-13 crowd?
Does he not understand how many so-called “Disney adults” are out there, still coasting off of 90s nostalgia in their love for all things from the Mouse?
But no one in Hollywood really seems to understand that animation appeals to anyone other than small kids and overgrown man children.
An executive at Cartoon Network recently said they wanted to branch out into live-action programming — on the cartoon channel, mind you — because girls don’t watch cartoons after a certain age.
Never mind the idea that maybe girls would watch cartoons if they catered to their interests more. No, the medium is the problem, let’s throw it out along with the entire mission of the cable channel while we’re at it.
You’re probably shaking your head right now, wondering what all the fuss is about. I’m well aware a lot of people DO think cartoons are only for children, which only further contributes to the problem — because no one expects animation to cater to anyone but kids, the studios continue to aim most of their animated output at mostly kids.
But animation can appeal to more than just kids — and I don’t mean in the way, say, “South Park” attracts a teen audience by deliberately adding curse words and innuendo.
Adult animation is prolific on TV, where “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill” have been standards for years. Animation is all ages material in other countries (and I’m not referring to the kid-focused ninja and robot cartoons from Japan, here).
Animation is for everyone, if they’d only realize it. But when the very people in charge of making it can’t get the message, it’s a hard sell to anyone else, unfortunately.
