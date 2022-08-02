Two races in Georgia have received the bulk of the attention from voters and the press in 2022.
It will continue to be that way in the final months of the campaign.
The governor’s race and the U.S. Senate contest top the ballot this year. The rematch between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams as well as the U.S. Senate battle between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are of such importance, that they both are making national news.
(As a Libertarian, I cannot continue this column without mentioning Shane Hazel will be on the ballot in the governor’s race along with Chase Oliver in the U.S. Senate contest.)
Recent polling finds Kemp leading the governor’s race (although by a razor thin margin) with Warnock consistently leading for U.S. Senate. Warnock has only been in office for less than two years but facing re-election since this is the seat once held by Johnny Isakson.
Some may have forgetten that Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to the position who, in turn, was defeated by Warnock in a “jungle primary” in 2020 where candidates from all parties appeared on the ballot at the same time. Loeffler turned out to be a very ineffective candidate and lost in the runoff to Warnock.
Kemp and Abrams, as well as their supporters, have traded jabs in recent weeks. Kemp easily survived a primary challenge against one-time U.S. Senator David Perdue and despite being on the wrong side of former President Trump, has become the current king of Georgia GOP politics.
However, Kemp knows it will not be easy to defeat Abrams in the rematch. Democrats broke through a years-long stretch of Republican dominance by winning both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats in 2020 and Joe Biden carried the state’s electoral votes (despite ongoing false claims that he did not win Georgia.)
The recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will also likely play a factor in November. Pro-choice advocates will no doubt try to use this against Kemp, who helped push through the “Heartbeat Bill” which outlawed abortions in the state after six weeks even though many woman are not aware they are even pregnant then.
Abrams came very close to winning the governor’s race in 2018, which, in reality, helped jump start the revival of the state Democratic Party. President Biden along with U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Warnock owe her a good bit of gratitude.
Of course, there will also be a full slate of statewide races on the ballot Nov. 8. The race for Lt. Governor has shown some interesting poll numbers lately. Libertarian Ryan Graham has polled as high as 7 % in one poll.
If Graham ends up getting 6, 7 or 8 percent then it will definitely play a role in the outcome between Republican Burt Jones and Democrat Charlie Bailey.
One incumbent who probably feels pretty good about his political career is Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who not only survived a primary battle but also emerged from the crosshairs of Trump, who wrongly blamed him for not winning the state’s presidential contest in 2020.
Raffensperger held a comfortable lead against Democrat Bee Ngyun in recent polling. Libertarian Ted Metz will also on the general election ballot.
With just a little more than three months until election day, candidates are trying to convince the small percentage of undecided voters to move into their camp. In the end, that will be the key to gaining the necessary votes to be the victor.
As always, it will be fascinating to see how it all plays out. Be prepared, however, for more outlandish claims and counterclaims and some commericials which will make us all wonder why we even bother.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
