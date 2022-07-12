Among our high school sports programs in Walton County, softball has enjoyed the most success. Four of our prep teams have either won or played for state championships in their respective classifications.
Unfortunately, one team has struggled to get on track. The Monroe Area girls haven’t made the state playoffs in over a decade or enjoyed a winning season in six years.
But the Lady Hurricanes did seem to be turning a corner over the past few seasons. Nicole Conwell took over the team in 2019, the team’s fourth head coach in a decade. She showed signs of sticking around.
Tragically, Conwell suddenly and unexpectedly passed away last week. It was no doubt a shocking and heartbreaking blow to her family and friends.
Less importantly, but still tough, is that she leaves behind a distraught team on the cusp of a new and promising season.
A 2001 Monroe Area grad, Conwell cut her teeth as the head softball coach at Loganville Middle, the feeder program to the county’s most consistently successful prep program.
As a result, she was able to hit the ground running in her first high school job.
The Hurricanes won six games in her first season before struggling through a one-win campaign in a COVID-interrupted year.
They bounced back with five wins last year.
While the win column was unimpressive, it’s the roster where progress was seen. The number of girls on the varsity team declined to as few as 11 back in 2018, which was barely enough to field a team. Since Conwell took over, the numbers have steadily increased, from 14 her first season, to 17 and then 18 last fall.
Getting girls to join a program that’s enjoyed little success is a tough sell, but Conwell seemed to have done a solid job of recruiting.
Coaching them up was the next step.
It was only a matter of time before Conwell had the program competing for one of the top four spots in the region and an elusive state berth.
Monroe Area athletics director Eli Connell has proven himself quite adept at hiring head coaches, and he’ll no doubt find an able replacement for Conwell. Whoever it is should count themselves fortunate to be following someone who’s laid a solid foundation.
Meanwhile, her family, friends, fans, players, and co-workers will convene this evening in the school’s gym for a memorial service to honor the beloved coach.
Afterwards, they’ll trek over to the softball field to walk the bases in her memory.
Here’s hoping a few months later, the Lady Hurricanes are preparing for the state tournament. It would be a fitting honor to a wonderful coach.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.