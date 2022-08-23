While it's definitely not the newest movie out, “Uncharted’s” undoubtedly one of the biggest films to hit the theaters this year.
Its token trait being that it is based on the Playstation game of the same name, there is a lot of room left for negative feedback.
However, as someone who has yet to play the origin games, I can offer the best, unbiased review of the film as a stand-alone piece without the name it was expected to live up to.
Most of the faces that appear on-screen are of instant recognition: you have Tom Holland as the lead, Mark Wahlberg as the second major role, and Antonio Banderas as an antagonist. All of which work beautifully with the characters they are portraying.
The story follows Nathan Drake (Holland) and Victor Sullivan (Wahlberg) as they attempt to retrieve the hidden gold of Ferdinand Magellan. Relying on legend, the two uncover artifacts and clues in order to be the first of a very powerful, dangerous group of people after the same riches.
There’s a consistent theme of backstabbing and misdirection throughout the movie. So while no actions felt out of place, there was still the perfect mix of not knowing what to expect next.
That being said, there were some pretty intense action scenes. Each one being wildly more unrealistic than the last left a kind of cheap taste behind.
However, in consideration that they did feel like scenes from a modern, action-packed video game, I’d say they’re probably more excusable than others.
Another small detail that can be appreciated without too much prior knowledge, is that several shots look as though they were taken from the “player’s” point of view. The way the camera casted perfectly around with the flow of the action was a very impressive inclusion.
As far as variety, there was a perfect blend of sprinkled comedy and drama to break up the otherwise fast paced plot.
There was also, for the most part, an adequate amount of character building.
While that might sound specific and odd, it can make a very well-made movie feel awkward and aimless when the audience does not have enough insight into what makes the characters tick, but that was not an issue here.
A noteworthy point, that may or may not feel like a spoiler, is that the ending did seem a tad underwhelming.
There was an unusual risk taken in halting the epic Indiana Jones-like tale with such a realistic outcome. Let’s just say, it's not the somehow miraculously perfect ending we’re all used to getting with these types of movies.
However, it was nothing upsetting enough to use as an excuse to pass on watching the film.
I would definitely recommend the movie due to its aspects appealing to almost everyone.
It’s a fun watch with an already adored cast, so it more than deserves to be added to your watch list.
Cheyenne Tolleson is a senior at Walnut Grove High School and an intern for The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.