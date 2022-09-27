Most of us always welcome a new fall season with open arms but it seems to be even more true this year.
The calendar says we are now officially in the new fall season but it didn’t seem like we would ever get here. We had an extremely hot summer, one which moved in early and decided to stay as long as possible.
Even last week the temperatures soared into the 90s even though the first day of fall for 2022 was at hand.
This past Friday night at the local high school football games was an atmosphere that was long overdue. It was actually comfortable at kickoff and fans and players alike we certainly appreciative of the cooler temperatures.
As someone who never likes extremes, be it in the weather or in politics, it’s hard to decide whether fall or spring ranks highest on my personal favorite season. Both have their advantages and it seems I enjoy each more when it finally arrives.
Since we currently in the early stages of a new fall season, it probably goes without saying that I lean toward fall being my favorite season.
Our area, as well as the entire state, is blessed each year with scenic views. The bright colors ranging from orange to red to yellow, are impossible to miss. The changing of the leaves make taking a drive much more enjoyable.
The Northeast Georgia mountains have breathtaking views this time of year. Give it about three more weeks and the color will jump out at you.
Our state is blessed to have numerous state parks which burst with color this time of the year. Nearby Fort Yargo State Park in Winder is one such location. It’s not uncommon for me to take a chair and just sit and enjoy the natural beauty of the park once we reach October.
The falls months are never as crowded as the park as summer has ended for another year. The often quiet mornings or late afternoons make for a time of replenishment for the mind and body.
Of course, most of us associate football with fall. This is true despite the first half of the season (or more) being played in dead-of-summer temperatures. In Walton County, it is shaping up to be a memorable season on the gridiron.
Loganville High School is off to a 6-0 start and will host region foe Eastside in a matchup of top 10 teams this Thursday.
Social Circle High School continues its quality season and broke a long streak of winless performances against ranked opponents last Friday by blanking Lamar County 39-7.
Walnut Grove High School has been on the road quite a bit this season. In fact, six weeks into the 2022 campaign and the Warriors have only played once at home.
Ironically, the team’s one setback was at home. On the road, Walnut Grove is a perfect 4-0.
Monroe Area played what has to be the toughest non-region schedule in the state. The Canes are set to begin 8-AAA play Thursday at the Purple Pit and are expected to once again be a force in their region.
Yes, it’s great to be in fall once more. Surely we all can feel it all around us.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.