The courthouse square in downtown Monroe was the place to be last Thursday afternoon.
A large crowd had arrived to see a football icon in these parts although the visitor’s accomplishments on the football field were not why hundreds had assembled.
Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend and Heisman Trophy winner, was coming to town as part of his campaign for the U.S. Senate. Walker’s campaign, which was sputtering for a while, seems to have picked up steam in recent days.
For the player who led UGA to a national championship long before many in the crowd at the Historic Courthouse were even born, it has been an incredible journey.
Walker has grown more comfortable on the campaign stump. His speech to the faithful went over extremely well and the man who played professional football for years probably had to wonder how he ended up this position.
The state Republican Party has pinned their hopes on Herschel and it was easy to see why last week in Monroe. Walker cruised to victory in the GOP primary last May against some opponents who, quite frankly, would have made good nominees.
Walker, through name recognition and star power, won the primary without a runoff despite there being several other candidates in the race.
The General Election contest has been much more competitive and, in all likelihood, will end up very close. Polls have varied in this race. Early on Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock was far ahead but Walker never panicked.
The man who set numerous high school football records at Johnson County High School certainly has some skeletons in his closest. Walker himself will admit as much.
However, in some ways, that has made him more relatable to voters in the 2022 election. Who among us is perfect? Who among us hasn’t done things we wish we could do over?
There was much speculation that when Walker debated Warnock one-on-one, the much more polished imcumbent would win going away. That didn’t happen. Walker held his own and smartly only agreed to one debate.
This is a race which the entire country has been watching and will be following on election night. It was somewhat of a political shocker that Warnock, a Democrat, won the race in 2020 to fill the remaining two years of Johnny Isakson’s term. It wouldn’t be as shocking to see Warnock win this November but likewise you cannot count Walker out.
The prediction from my desk is that there will be a runoff. Libertarian Chase Oliver has done his best with a shoestring budget campaign. He has polled as high as 6% and even if he gets 4% or 5% next Tuesday, it should be enough to force a runoff.
Walker does have many detractors, even here in Republican Red Walton County. However, to suggest, as one poster on our paper’s Facebook page contended, that our coverage of Walker’s visit was nothing but a campaign ad for him is completely wrong.
This was a huge event and certainly a newsworthy one. The crowd that turned out for Walker’s visit dictated that we cover the event and do so thoroughly.
It had nothing to do with who the candidate was or what party aligns himself with.
Of course, voters will have the final say in this matter. Walker connected with the local crowd, some of which arrived more than two hours before he made it to Monroe.
That type of enthusiasm is impressive. If that level of support carries over into the voting booth then the former football icon will be on his way to Washington, D.C.
Regardless of where you stand politically, it is quite a story that we are seeing unfold.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.