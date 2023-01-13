UGA champs

University of Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates another national championship on Jan. 9.

On Monday night, I was cheering and barking alongside other Bulldog fans at Amici Restaurant as my beloved University of Georgia won the college football championship for the second year in a row.

At the time, ecstatic with the Dawgs’ utter destruction of the overmatched TCU Horned Frogs, I knew exactly how to handle the situation: with pure, unmitigated triumph, the sort of unalloyed joy and satisfaction that has rarely been associated with the UGA football program.

