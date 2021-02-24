News of the Georgia High School Association fining George Walton Academy for rules violations and forcing the school to forfeit games struck like a lightning bolt Monday afternoon.
I felt for sure the Georgia High School Association might let this go. Maybe there would be some lesser self-imposed punishment. And while the school isn’t getting the SMU “Pony Excess” treatment or anything like that, it’s still harsh for those players — especially the seniors — to have their 2020 season go down as a 3-9 in the record books.
But the severity is beside the point now. Former coach Shane Davis is gone and the new guy, Logan Beer, is coming to town.
The school is an important part of our community as the oldest private school. Several of Walton County’s leading citizens are alumni of the school and/or send their children there.
The upheaval that has surrounded GWA in the past several weeks — with football being the most visible fissure, but a board shakeup part of the uncertainty — isn’t good for everyone.
My hope is the news of Beer’s arrival and the acceptance of the sanctions from the GHSA will close at least the athletic part of this chapter. You might not like how it went down with Davis’ “resignation,” but he’s gone and it’s best for everyone to move on to the future.
The board, the administration, the new coach — all need to work together, transparently, to keep GWA the best it can be.
