It was a historic night at the Purple Pit although I must admit I was not aware of it going in.
To be honest, I was doing good to even be at the game. A touch of the flu had attacked me earlier in the day, and it was going to take all the inner drive I could muster to make it through the game. For the record, my doctor feared I had COVID-19, but a negative test allowed me to still attend the game.
I was sitting in the press box next to the WMOQ radio team and heard play-by-play announcer Jeff Hood talk about how the win would be the 400th for the Monroe Area program.
The game was one that the Canes needed to put in the win column. An extremely tough, non-region slate saw coach Kevin Reach’s team enter the game at 1-3 with the region schedule on the horizon.
Monroe Area came ready to play against a tough Morgan County team, however. The Bulldogs also compete in the Class AAA ranks and have enjoyed success early in first portion of their schedule.
When the night was over, I was still feeling way less than 100 percent but was certainly glad the home team earned the victory.
A pounding headache didn’t allow me to listen to the radio on the way home. Instead, I thought about the Monroe Area football program and its long history.
Ironically, the first high football game I covered as a professional sports writer involved the Canes. I had just graduated college and was hired that summer by the now defunct
The Bulldogs opened the 1993 season hosting Monroe Area. Both teams entered that season with new head coaches. Morgan County had hired Richard Williams from Truetlen High School in Soperton.
At Monroe Area, it would be the head coaching debut for Mark Whitley. I remember earlier that summer mailing a questionnaire to the head coach of the teams Morgan County would face that season. I asked each coach when the best time to contact them was.
Whitley responded “6 a.m. I will be in the fieldhouse.”
The game itself turned out to be a defensive struggle. The high-powered Morgan County offense never got off the ground in that game (or any game in 1993).
Trailing 10-0 in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs finally got in the endzone. Their coach was so mad it took more than three quarters for his offense to score looked out on the field and declared, “F&%*% It! Go for 2!” It really made no sense strategy-wise to do so. The conversion try was good, but it simply made the final score 10-8 instead of 10-7.
That game, while only the season opener for both teams, turned out to be fitting for both programs. The new coach at Morgan County would be gone after just one season in town while Whitley enjoyed several competitive seasons at his alma mater.
That win was one of the 400 in the victory column now for the program.
In fact, the first game I attended as a reporter for The Walton Tribune also involved Whitley’s Monroe Area Canes.
In 1998 I had about decided to leave the newspaper business after a horrible experience at a long since deceased publication in Winder. Fortunately, Bob Hale, who was publisher of The Walton Tribune at the time, along with managing editor Wes Swietek threw me a lifeline and offered me a job the same day I interviewed.
The following evening, the Canes were playing Winder-Barrow in the second game of the 1998 season in a contest which literally went down to the last play with the visiting Bulldoggs holding on for the win at old Legion Field.
Monroe Area’s Matthew Chancey completed a pass on the last play but the Winder-Barrow defense made the stop at the 5-yard line. It’s a game that still sticks with me even though the Canes fell a little short.
Monroe Area didn’t add a win to its program total that night but I was thrilled to be able to cover the program, something I am still doing almost 25 years later. What a ride it has been.
