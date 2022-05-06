Dear Mom,
Just when you thought the country couldn’t get any crazier, the last year has said “hold my beer.”
I mean, I don’t know if you remember or not, but this time last year we were talking about the “unprecedented” nature of the world of politics and the world in general. What with the pandemic, riots and the outcome of the presidential election being questioned and all.
But now that we have that election sorted out, or as sorted as it is ever going to get, what has been going on since the new administration has taken office has, frankly, been a travesty.
President Joe Biden has been just as terrible as at least 75 percent of Walton County knew he would be. Not only are his policies destroying our country, he is clearly declining at a rapid pace, which is not an attribute you want in the leader of the free world. (Free for now anyway.)
You probably only remember him as Sen. Joe Biden prior to going to your heavenly reward in 2006. Trust me, the guy in the White House today, not the same guy.
There is some good news on the national political front, however, and just in time for Mother’s Day. There are indications the U.S. Supreme Court will soon announce it is overturning Roe v. Wade, which would remove federal protection for abortion and leave it to the states to decide whether or not they want to continue to allow unborn babies to be killed.
If this turns out to be true, and it looks like it is, it’s a huge win for the pro-life movement, of which you were always such a strong supporter. I’m really happy for you and my friend Terry Queen, who works incredibly hard on behalf of the movement here locally. As a side note, your granddaughter, Katie (Beck Johnson), predicted this outcome from the court during a speech she made here in Monroe last month. Pretty neat, huh?
I’ve got some more big news on the home front.
Believe it or not, in the last year both AnnaBelle and Madison have gotten married. I know, I know.
AnnaBelle and Bailey Brown were married last June and Madison and Tyler Crews were married in January.
It was a lot fun paying for those weddings back to back, let me tell you, but at least Tabitha has given me a break. So far.
Speaking of so far, it may not be too far in the future that we’ll have a Mother’s Day related announcement to make. Stay tuned.
Allison is doing well, but I believe trying to keep me in line is beginning to wear her out. We aren’t as young as we used to be, so that full time job takes more of a toll on her that it used to. Fortunately after nearly 34 years together, she has figured out how to work smarter not harder. Makes it a little easier on her anyway.
I’ve been incredibly busy with the papers, but that’s nothing new, as you know. Juggling five papers in two states is a challenge at times, but it’s what I signed up for. A lot of transition in personnel over the last year as well, which has forced us to adapt and overcome. We have, and we are better for it. Again, we’ll have some announcements shortly where you will see what I mean.
Well, I’ve got to run. Before I do I want to wish you the happiest of Mother’s Days. Please tell Dad and the rest of the family with you there hello from me and the girls. We miss you all terribly but know we will see you again.
Love,
Patrick
