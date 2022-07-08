It feels more and more like we’re living in some sort of third-rate conspiracy novel.
Not one of the good ones, where all the dots connect and the final reveal of overwhelming evil feels utterly convincing. Not even one of those airplane novels where there are plot holes aplenty but the narrative moves so quickly you don’t notice the logical gaps until long after you’ve closed the covers with a satisfied sigh.
No, we’re stuck in some hack’s unedited, poorly thought out journeyman work, where all of the characters are cardboard cutouts, the plot holes are big enough to fly a bomber plane through and nothing — absolutely nothing — makes sense.
Americans have always been a bit conspiracy minded, at least in fits and starts. It’s how Jospeh McCarthy built a movement out of imaginary Soviet spies, before his idiocy brought him crashing down. It’s why the John Birch Society hung on for a while. It’s why QAnon became a sensation based on supposed instructions from an anonymous nutjob named after a letter of the alphabet.
It’s why, to this day, some people think the earth is flat, that airplane exhaust plumes are deadly “chemtrails” and that vaccines are poison-laced tracking beacons to both monitor us for Big Brother and give our kids autism at the same time.
In other words, there are many among us who are not terribly bright.
This week, the constant fearmongering and conspiracy-minded thinking ended in a blast as someone blew up the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County.
Nicknamed “America’s Stonehenge,” the Guidestones were a harmless collection of granite slabs emblazoned with platitudes about living in peace with one another, with the addition of a few neat tricks to make it function as a clock, calendar, compass and probably something else starting with the letter “C.”
Since it first appeared, however, the Guidestones have been decried by some as “globalist” propaganda. One recent gubernatorial candidate described them as “Satanic.”
Over the decades, that was enough to get the crazies to spray graffiti on them in ridiculous gestures against a collection of mealy-mouthed statements you could probably find in a fortune cookie.
But in our current, poorly-written narrative of American affairs, it’s now enough to bring out mad bombers.
The Guidestones were nothing more than a harmless tourist attraction, with just enough kitsch to them to make them interesting.
Now they’re rubble, because someone took their lunacy a bit too far.
I don’t know how to fix America right now. Shutting down social media might be a good start — everyone’s a nut on there these days.
But we need to think of something before the bombs are planted somewhere worse than a pile of rocks.
