As my frequent remarks in this column suggest, I grew up a compulsive reader and never really gave up the habit.
Reading multiple books in a week, visiting the library and leaving with a stack as tall as I was, missing entire conversations because I had a book in my lap, these were all common childhood occurrences.
But I was hardly the only one with my nose stuck in a book. My siblings were frequently doing the same thing, and sometimes even one-upping me on occasion: my sister is probably the only person I know who read all 1,200-plus pages of “Les Miserables” in middle school, certainly.
So it’s been entertaining to watch my oldest niece, Kara, reflect many of the same patterns.
Kara is 8 and, so far, is the only one of my quartet of nieces who can read. Which she does so, all the time. It’s not uncommong for me to drop by my sister’s house and find Kara reading a book when I walk in the door... at least until she notices me and springs up for a bit of attention.
Recently, though, my sister decided enough was enough. Kara, she felt, was showing too much of a different part of the family nature — the part that collects books without reading them.
It’s well-known my father and I both bear this affliction. We have entire drifts of books on the floors, in closets, stashed away in boxes and side rooms, waiting for us to read them. Instead, we buy more books and the cycle continues, ad infinitum.
Kara was apparently drifting this way. She has developed her own growing backlog of books — many of them given to her by me, I’ll admit — and yet was often seeking to go the library for more titles, or get one from The Story Shop downtown, than read an unread volume at home.
Not to mention how often she’s reread favorites like “Sailor Moon” rather than tackle new material, much to her mother’s chagrin.
My sister counted all of Kara’s unread books and came up with a list about 84 books she owned or borrowed but had not read.
The genetics are clear. She is definitely one of us.
Kara is now on a book-buying mortiorium until she’s chipped away at her backlog a bit. I’ve been ordered not to give her books until at least Christmas.
It’s, at best, a rearguard action. Once the backlog starts to grow, it never really stops. After all, for a truly compulsive reader, the backlog essentially represents all books extant in the entire world. There’s always one more to be read.
Still, maybe Kara can do better than her uncle and grandfather are doing with their own to-read piles. Especially since she lent “Sailor Moon” to someone else and can’t read it for the umpteenth time instead.
It’s a struggle she’ll face on her own. I certainly have no winning advice...
