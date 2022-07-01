Did you miss me?
I spent a week away from Monroe and The Walton Tribune last month, heading east with my parents, siblings and their munchkins to enjoy a week of sun and surf at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
My trusty co-workers managed to keep the ship afloat here while I was gone — not that I had any doubt of them — while I spent a week ignoring the news almost entirely and focusing solely on issues like how much crab I could eat at one sitting and how often I needed to reapply sunscreen to avoid a thermonuclear reaction (answers: far too much and, based on my sunburn, more often than I did).
Oh, I still caught wind of the big headlines — I couldn’t spend more than a couple of minutes on social media Friday without hearing screams of alternating joy and rage following the Supreme Court striking down their previous decision of Roe v. Wade.
It made me glad I spent most of that day behind the steering wheel driving home, as it meant I was able to miss most of the histrionics on both sides and wait until everyone was a bit calmer to engage with Facebook and Twitter again.
Mostly, though, I just relaxed, or at least as relaxed as much as one can when four kids 7 and under are constantly under foot, wanting your attention when you’re least able to offer it.
Still, I always enjoy my nieces’ company. I taught Kara, my oldest niece, how to work the claw crackers as she explored eating crab legs on her own. I also showed her how to eat a crawdad, right down to sucking on the head after tearing the thing in two. Rather than flinch away, as I half expected, she took to it immediately.
That girl has an appetite for shellfish like you cannot imagine.
I took them for dips in the ocean, let them stalk me around the resort swimming pool, allowed them to clamber all over me while sitting in the rooms.
Uncle Stephen is always available for a bit of fun, or abuse, as the occasion demands, they’ve learned.
The only problem with this vacation was, having returned with my batteries supposedly recharged, I find myself less interested in jumping back into work and more interested in just going away for another week or so.
It could be due to jumping into the week down a staff writer, as Denise left us Tuesday. Or the frantic prep work for taking July 4 off, as all holidays mean extra work in the newspaper business.
Or maybe I just need another day or two of vacation to recover FROM vacation, especially from dealing with the kids so much in close proximity.
Hopefully Monday will help, though I’m supposed to see the girls again then, too. I’ll get some rest and relaxation yet. Eventually.
