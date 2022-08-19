On the Friday before last, when news came in that celebrated author Salman Rushdie had been brutally attacked by a crazed assailant, my reaction was as shocked and appalled as any.
For a moment, at least.
News Editor
Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
But, after a second or two of consideration, my reaction was less of surprise and more of grim acceptance that something like this was long in the making.
If anything, the surprise may lie in that it took this long to happen.
Rushdie was already an award-winning author when he reached a new, uncomfortable level of fame with his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses,” which in part satirizes the origins of Islam with characters clearly meant to stand in for Muhammad and his family and followers.
Much of the Muslim word did not take kindly to the book and the Supreme Leader of Iran at the time called for Rushdie’s death.
Rushdie literally went into hiding for several years in England due to this fatwa, which never officially went away, along with a promise of a large bounty to whoever might kill the author.
This month, someone tried to collect, stabbing the British-Indian author several times and savagely beating him until bystanders wrestled him away.
Rushdie was taken into surgery and faces a long road to recovery. He may even lose an eye.
This potential death sentence has always haunted Rushdie, but it feels all too grimly appropriate it rear its ugly head again now.
Rushdie’s novel exposed the intolerance of fundamentalists in the Muslim world, but they’re hardly the only ones trying to ban books these days.
After all, in Texas and many other states, enraged parents decry a number of books in school and public libraries in their communities for no other reason than disagreement with their personal beliefs.
We’re supposed to be better than that, of course. We drafted the First Amendment to protect speech from such attacks in the first place.
But today’s modern push for theocracy in certain circles sees no irony in banning “immoral” books while claiming their own free speech rights at every turn.
Now, none of the would-be book banners over here have tried to kill someone over these disagreements... yet. But beyond a certain level of degree, there’s little practical difference between trying to ban books about black and gay teenagers and burning Rushdie’s surrealist masterpiece that offended a different religion.
Let’s be honest. When I read “The Satanic Verses” in high school, I hid it from my peers and teachers, knowing its title would inflame some people unaware of its actual content.
That’s what the book banners want to do now. In Rushdie’s name, let’s not let such efforts stand.
