I have used this space to sing paeans to the greatness of our local libraries before, so I suppose you could skip to next week’s column if you’re looking for something for something a bit more bitter or savage.
Maybe I’ll make fun of libertarians or something, rile up my editor while I’m at it.
(I might take some potshots at certain unnamed Loganville residents before I’m done, though, stay tuned.)
Anyway, I was at the Monroe-Walton County Library on Wednesday, where the library staff and board were unveiling their new pollinator garden, which was a nice little patch of greenery.
While I was there, though, they took us aside to show off their other new acquisition, which was less organic but possibly more integrated with the library’s mission of circulating books.
The library has installed new lockers just outside the front doors, in which patrons can pick up requested books after hours or by contactless means, allowing them to gain access to books even when a trip during business hours is not feasible.
The lockers seemed simple enough to use — patrons simply scan their library cards to open the appropriate locker door with the books they requested within — and the librarians were clearly proud of their new tool.
It made me proud of how integral the Monroe library, and all of our local libraries, are to their communities.
Whenever I stop by, there are always people inside, using the computers, studying in a corner or just assembling a pile of books to take home to tide them over for a week or two.
I’ve seen the buildings filled with children, laughing and screaming happily at magic shows or reptile wranglers.
I’ve dropped in on chess clubs and reading groups, bought books from the sales room and generally have considered the library one of “my” places since I first realized I could just grab books off the shelves and take them home with me when I was a small child.
The libraries are still working to get their attendance numbers up to pre-COVID levels, at least outside of summer reading program events.
And there are the occassional grumps who don’t seem to understand the joys of libraries, like the grinches opposed to building a new, much-needed library in Loganville (told you I’d get to them).
Just because they don’t use the library, they seem convinced it serves no purpose, despite its utility for citizens throughout the city. Thankfully, wiser heads seem to have prevailed on that front, at least so far.
Libraries represent the best of us, a public service dedicated entirely to learning and enjoyment for all. Let’s not forget that — especially in Loganville.
