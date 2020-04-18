I miss bookstores.
I miss walking down the aisle in an old, musty used book emporium, poring over the shelves looking for hidden treasure, finding that long-sought volume that will complete a years-long search and complete a collection.
I miss going to thrift stores and sifting through piles of paperbacks for something other than James Patterson castoffs and beat-up romance novels.
I miss the book section of the Faith In Serving Humanity store in Monroe, where I’ve found quite a few choice selections through careful attention to titles at hand.
I also miss movie theaters — going to the multiplex on a lazy Saturday afternoon, plopping myself into a creaky chair in a subzero-temperature screening room and losing myself for a couple of hours in another world on the silver screen.
And so much else.
Of course, we all miss such things, or other things. We’re all sick of being cooped up in the house, of our food options either being drive-thru, takeout or whatever we scrounge up from what’s left on the grocery store shelves once the vultures pick them clean yet again.
We want to go places, see people and do things again, but all of it is curtailed by the perceived dangers of COVID-19.
This hit me yet again this week when my bank account happily grew three sizes* one day with the arrival of my stimulus check from the government goons (*not an exact estimate).
It’s nice to suddenly get a windfall of money, an event which happens all too rarely in my life, and I immediately set to work spending it.
On bills.
I’m lucky, of course. Unlike so many, stuck at home on furlough or worse, laid off at work, I am still employed, still in the office every day earning a daily wage.
But times are tight for all of us and that $1,200 is going to necessities and basic living expenses rather than big splurges on luxury items.
I’ve bought a couple of things for myself, but even then, there is no thrill. I never thought I’d say this about the infinite options and easy access of online shopping, but I’m sick of Amazon. I want my bookstores back.
That’s a first world problem if I’ve ever complained of one, but the point stands. We all just got paid and now we have nowhere to spend it.