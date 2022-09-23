High school football season is in full swing now, nearly halfway gone already as we enter the middle stretch of the gridiron schedule.
But while most are concerned with what’s going on between the goalposts, I’m more interested, as usual, in what’s going on at halftime.
For veterans like me, this isn’t football season. Football is just an ancillary sideshow.
This is marching band season.
And while The Walton Tribune doesn’t quite share my myopic vision of the fall festivities, it does take care to highlight each year the boys and girls in the brightly colored uniforms — not to mention the cheerleading squads in their own eye-catching ensembles — as part of our annual Halftime Showcase.
This year’s Halftime Showcase will hit stands this week inside the Wednesday edition of The Tribune and will feature more than 50 pages dedicated to our six high schools’ marching bands and cheerleading squads and the hard work they do to support our football teams — and, possibly, upstage them from time to time.
Believe me, I spent four years at Monroe Area High School in the marching band with nary a winning record from our football team. As far we were concerned, we were the real show on Friday nights, and there’s probably a few marching band members out there who think the same thing at their schools.
While that might not actually be the case, our Halftime Showcase makes sure the bands and cheerleaders get the attention they deserve for their part in creating the unique atmosphere of high school football contests under the Friday night lights.
After all, without the bands and cheer squads, you might as well have one of those passionless NFL contests. The pageantry on the sidelines is a key part of the high school game.
And if you want to celebrate our bands without the distraction of a sporting event interrupting things, you’re in luck.
On Monday night, five of our local high school bands — all four public schools, plus George Walton Academy — will be participating in the annual high school band showcase, in which each band will put on their halftime show for the other assembled bands, parents and guests.
The event is free and, as a regular visitor, always a fun time. Even our smallest bands can put on a show and it’s well worth your time to come out and support the bands.
I understand not everyone cares about marching bands as much as I do, and even the cheerleaders don’t get the attention the football players do.
But check out our Halftime Showcase and give them all their due this fall. They’ve earned their spotlight.
