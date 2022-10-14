The leaves are changing colors. The mercury is finally dropping as there’s an actual, distinguishable bit of chill in the air in the early morning, at the very least. Football season is running strong at all levels by this point and you can actually wear a sweater to a game without dying of heatstroke now.
That’s right, it’s... fall?
No, that’s not what I was going to say.
It’s nearly Halloween. That’s where I was going with this.
Much like winter is only bearable because it means Christmas is around, fall — already a much more pleassant season than the two extremes it’s sandwiched between — is much better because it brings with it
Unfortunately, I have been told by nearly everyone that as I near the doldrums of middle age that I am no longer allowed to trick or treat, which means I’m left stealing bits of candy out of my nieces’ goodie bags.
But Halloween remains one of my favorite holidays, due to the atmosphere of no only autumnal weather, but for all the potential scares in the air.
The popular term for it now is “spooky season,” which can stretch as far back as September for the really dedicated — sort of like those yuletide people who put up Christmas trees before the jack-o-lanterns even start to go soft.
Even for the more rational, Halloween is less of a single day and more of a month-long celebration of all the ghouls and ghosts and everything else that goes bump in the night.
I’ve been celebrating in my usual way with a steady binge of horror media. I’ve been watching quite a lot of scary movies, from old Karloff and Lugosi classics to 80s shlock-fests to weird oddities in between.
There have been a lot of giant creatures wrecking cities, vampires preying on nubile maidens, werewolves ripping their way through their wardrobe and a few experiences that aren’t easily summarized in a single compound sentence.
There have been a lot of ghost stories to read, as well, and other written stories about the usual graveyard suspects.
It’s not ALL Halloween content at Casa de Milligan, mind you — gotta take Saturdays off for college football, of course. But it’s a lot more ghosts ’n goblins than anything else right now.
The harder part is getting anyone else in the family involved. My parents have old-fashioned tastes in horror which rules out most anything after the early 70s, at best. My sister refuses to watch horror at all. And the nieces, sadly, are a bit too young to indulge in any spooky content harder than a Tim Burton flick or two.
So spooky season has been a lonely affair, but then again, that’s appropriate, right? Sitting alone in the dark, brooding in my best Edgar Allan Poe manner?
