It’s been a bad year for those who believe in the free dissemination of knowledge to those most in need of it.
Since the beginning of the year, reactionaries of a disturbingly Puritanical bent have been targeting schools and public libraries across the country in an effort to purge the shelves of content they find objectionable.
Most of this content, unsurprisingly, involves matters of either race relations or LGBTQ content. The vast majority of it has also been targeted with the supposed goal of keeping it out of the hands of minors.
The usual bugbears have been brought up in justification of these fanatical crusades against the written word.
Critical Race Theory, a term that has been so misapplied to anything attackers don’t like it’s become almost entirely meaningless in most cases, has been a particular target.
How this justifies taking childrens’ biographies of Civil Rights icons like Rosa Parks is less explicable, but logic isn’t the point. Fear-mongering and suppression of alternate viewpoints is.
Now, however, the crusade is seeking new targets in its quest to try and reimpose the 1950s on an entire nation.
In Virginia Beach, a lawyer is suing the local Barnes & Noble for stocking two particular books — “Gender Queer,” a memoir on LGBTQ issues, and “The Court of Mist and Fury,” a young adult fantasy novel with queer themes of its own.
The lawyer claims the store — a private business, mind you, with no connection to government views or expression — has provided these books that are “obscene to unrestricted viewing by minors.”
Never mind that obscenity is a very particular concept in legal parlance, one essentially no book published by a major publisher would fall afoul of.
No, the point is these books have things the book haters don’t like in them. Worse, children might read them and become aware that gay people exist, which is apparently the worst crime of all in conservative circles.
The lawsuit is frivolous, but the underlying hate is not. People are attacking entire swaths of literature rather than allow children to explore the world outside of their puritanical viewpoint.
Libraries are supposed to be places where all viewpoints can be explored, but the book banners don’t want that. They want a single, black and white, monocultural world where no one dissents, no one objects, no one stands out at all, lest they break the fragile sheen of arrogance these zealots show the outside world.
Leave the books alone.
But when oppression is preferable than dialogue, the book banners have left reason behind long ago.
