The Republican Party has always made a lot of noise about being the party of law and order.
GOP candidates often shout their stances on law enforcement issues from the rooftops come election season. They promise to be tough on crime. They promise to put crooks in jail and keep them there. They denounce anyone who ever practiced law as a defense attorney as some sort of degenerate who wants criminals to go free, no matter the legal requirement of defense counsel in every trial.
A few years ago, the far left crowd went nuts over some police abuses of power and started to agitate to “defund the police” (a concept they never quite explain far enough to make me comfortable with who’s supposed to keep me from being murdered in bed).
Right wingers responded with the call to “Back the Blue,” defending police against charges of institutional overreach and fascism from their critics.
Like most such slogans, there wasn’t much nuance in the argument. Far too many seemed to shout “Back the Blue” whenever any cop, anywhere, did something that made the news, no matter how egregiously awful.
Still, it’s a noble concept at least. Police officers are out there everyday protecting us, and most of them are not shooting defenseless suspects in the back or choking them to death.
I’ve noticed something odd this weekend, though.
Apparently “Back the Blue” has limitations, and, unsurprisingly, they revolve around former president and continual national irritant Donald Trump.
The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in Florida this past week, seeking documents he allegedly took without authorization from the White House when he left office.
What’s in these documents? No one knows for sure, as of yet. There are rumors of nuclear secrets, accusations it may involve Jan. 6 material, but it’s all guesswork.
But Trump DID take documents, it appears, against federal regulation, and the FBI reclaimed them when negotiations to have them turned over by his lawyers reportedly broke down.
How did Republicans respond? Did they defend the brave law enforcement agents involved?
No, they called them fascists, gestapo, Marxists, Deep State agents and much more.
One man was shot dead after breaching an FBI office in Cincinnati.
Calls of civil war and revolution echo all around the internet, and on far right podcasts and videos.
Apparently it’s OK to support cops, but the FBI? No, they’re apparently leftist pawns of a dystopian regime set to kill us all.
I’m glad to know where the limits of “Back the Blue” are, at least. Right beyond the edge of national sanity, where Trump still reigns over the mad.
