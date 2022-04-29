Growing up in the 1990s, I saw the Culture Wars firsthand.
One company caught in those crosshairs was Disney, who raised the ire of the Southern Baptist Convention for holding Gay Pride parades in their Florida and California theme parks.
The outraged Baptists declared Disney and all its works to be anathema and ordered all its members to boycott the company and anything it made.
Disney... shrugged and continued to rake in billions of dollars, much of it from Southern Baptists who secretly ignored their holy duty to make sure their kid got that Simba doll from “The Lion King.”
The boycott eventually fell apart.
I learned one thing from that clash: you can’t win against Disney.
Ron DeSantis, however, did not learn this.
The governor of Florida is enraged by Disney’s half-hearted attacks against the state’s House Billl 1557, dubbed by opponents the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” that would forbid the teaching of LGBT concepts to young children in Florida schools.
Irate at the House that Mickey Mouse Built for a mealy-mouthed statement of opposition, DeSantis took aim at Disney World, the Orlando theme park that, for 50 years, has existed in a special governmental zone, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, that essentially exempts Disney from state building codes and regulations to rule their park as their personal fiefdom.
Which is the problem. To hurt Disney, DeSantis convinced his GOP brethren to dissolve Reedy Creek. But where does the district’s $1 billion in debt service go? He claims back to Disney, but that’s not certain. It might just be inherited by Florida taxpayers, for all his bluster it won’t.
Disney, meanwhile, says the original agreement doesn’t even allow Florida to kill the district until it pays off any debts to start with.
In other words, the war is off to a bad start.
There will be lawsuits and challenges a plenty. I’m not necessarily in favor of Reedy Creek — Disney can afford to pay more in taxes, certainly.
But DeSantis, in his rush to score political points against “woke” Disney has put his state in a conflict with one of its biggest drivers of tourism dollars.
DeSantis may not care. He’s earned brownie points from his base for taking on the LGBT “agenda” the Right continues to despise. He’s likely going to run for president in two years, leaving Florida behind anyway to deal with his mess.
But Disney will win, even if they lose. After all, they can buy the entire state of Florida twice over, at least. A hit on Disney World can’t truly phase them.
DeSantis didn’t learn. You can’t beat Mickey Mouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.