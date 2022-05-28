I’ve spent all month going in and out of Walton County’s schools.
In the final weeks of the school year, I was repeatedly visiting the various schools to take pictures of final events, prepare our graduation section, talk with the valedictorian and salutatorian of each school and finalize any last stories we might have before schools are out again for the summer.
This has made me quite familiar with the security of each school, as I was required to buzz in at the public schools and, even after the locked front doors were opened to me, had to enter the front office as the secure vestibule funneled me to the receptionist desk without allowing me to simply walk right in.
Even the private schools have their own security measures in place, such as the gate at the road entrance to George Walton Academy to prevent just anyone from driving in.
I remember when many of these measures were put in place, due in large part to the shock and horror of the Sandy Hook shooting that killed grade schoolers in Connecticut.
And I wonder, whenever I enter one of our local schools, is it enough?
After all, many schools have installed security measures in recent years, yet school shootings keep happening. Just this week, in Uvalde, Texas, nearly two dozen were killed by a lone gunman who invaded a school and opened fire on small children.
I was in high school when Columbine, Colorado, became shorthand for school shooting. The tension was real. We ran through active shooter drills, preparing for the day someone might snap at our school and come to school armed to the teeth.
At the time, I mostly laughed it off. I was a teenager and felt invincible. And statistically, it seemed horribly unlikely such a thing would happen here.
In the decades since, many small communities that likely felt the same found out otherwise.
I have nieces in our local schools, who arrive at one of our public elementary schools and enjoy class there without once thinking some madman might show up and brandish a gun in their direction.
I am less blithe about the concern, no longer being a teenager.
I feel relatively reassured that our local schools have done all they can to secure their premises. Yet the nagging dread in the back of my mind still wonders if anything would be enough if a determined nutjob with a small arsenal showed up.
I hope so. I never want our local community to go through what so many others have.
The fear remains. All it seems we can do is wait for the next shooting and grieve anew.
