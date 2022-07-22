School in Walton County starts back in a little more than a week.
That seems impossible. After all, it wasn’t that long ago school let out, right? Surely we must have at least another few weeks of summer vacation to go before the schoolhouse doors open once more, lolling open hungrily like the insatiable jaws of hell.
Sorry about that, I might still have some bad memories of summer vacations coming to a seemingly premature end from my own misbegotten youth.
But no, it’s true. School is back and upon us.
Here at The Walton Tribune, we’re, well, commemorating (I hesitate to say celebrating, though I’m sure a lot of parents are glad to see this day arrive) the occasion with our annual Back to School section, chock full of stories about new administrators, student achievement and district information that any family could want to know before school resumes next week.
And, as always, finishing up another Back to School section has me feeling a bit of wistful deja vu.
I started at The Tribune in 2006, fresh out of college and eager to face the world. I was assigned the education beat when school resumed a couple of months in and have remained it ever since.
Over the past 16 years, I’ve seen countless students come and go — I’ve been on the beat long enough at this point to see kids who started school as kindergarteners under my watch graduate high school.
Believe me, I’ve been to a LOT of graduations.
It feels even more surreal lately, now that I have multiple nieces in school. My oldest niece, Kara, starts third grade next month, which is surreal enough. Her younger sister, Miriam, is joining her now at Atha Road Elementary School as a pre-kindergarten student. They’ll be riding the bus together every afternoon.
I still remember when I rode that bus. I’m starting to understand my mother’s claim how she didn’t feel older on her birthday, but on her children’s birthdays.
I’ll be heading over to the schools next week to take picture of the first day of school, always a frantic moment for so many families. And then I’ll be a regular sight at all of our schools, public and private, haunting the halls looking for stories for our ever-hungry Education section and running pictures on our Focus page.
Education means a lot to Walton County, and I’ve been happy to see it thrive here under steady, dedicated leadership. Believe me, compared to the frantic decision making many of our surrounding school systems made during the pandemic, Walton County has been a rock of consistency, getting kids in the classroom and teaching them when far too many others remained locked down.
Welcome back, school. It seems too soon (and far too hot) for you to return, but the calendar doesn’t lie. Time for another go-round.
