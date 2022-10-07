News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

They’ve been talking about building a YMCA in Walton County almost as long as I’ve been at The Tribune.

I started here in 2006, in what now seems like halcyon days before recession was the economic norm, bloated failed businessmen with sidelines in reality TV could somehow get elected president and the phrase “Civil War” still meant that event in the 1860s and not a possible future occurence.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.