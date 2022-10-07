They’ve been talking about building a YMCA in Walton County almost as long as I’ve been at The Tribune.
I started here in 2006, in what now seems like halcyon days before recession was the economic norm, bloated failed businessmen with sidelines in reality TV could somehow get elected president and the phrase “Civil War” still meant that event in the 1860s and not a possible future occurence.
Soon after I started, the drums were beating to try and get a YMCA built here. Momentum built... and then the economy fell apart admidst a housing crisis and a stock market bubble and the dream appeared to die before it could even be born.
But, thankfully, Walton’s leaders did not let that happen. We had to wait a while longer, but the push to bring the YMCA here resumed, stronger than ever, even as COVID-19 threatened to derail every plan.
This time, it was simply meant to be.
On Tuesday, dozens of people turned out for the official groundbreaking for the Walton County YMCA — elected officials, business owners, dignitaries, school representatives and many more, all of them excited the YMCA is nearly here at last.
Walton County has long needed something like the YMCA, somewhere our families can go for recreation and healthy exercise without paying exorbinant fees.
In particular, it’s the swimming pool that has so many excited. The schools are happy the local swim teams will have somewhere to practice and compete within the county, at long last. Local families are happy to have a pool that didn’t shut down decades ago due to racism or is shut behind the gates of private clubs or neighborhoods.
But the Y has been keen to emphasize they offer much more than a pool: exercise classes, gym equipment, community events.
And as YMCA official Diane Brantley reminded everyone on Tuesday, there’s another side to the Y too often forgotten.
“Keep the ‘C’ in your YMCA,” she exhorted the leadership gathered there.
The “C” in YMCA, of course, stands for Christian, and the Walton Y is sure to emphasize that, given our community. The YMCA will serve as another branch of ministry in a county that could always use a little more faith.
We’re still a couple of years away from actually being able to enter our new YMCA, but to see the sign up promising it’s advent, to see dirt moved and grading machines ready to get started on the construction process, it still means a lot.
We’re nearly there, everyone. After a long road to get there, the finish line is actually within sight.
I’m looking forward to trying out our new YMCA — thought maybe not as much as my nieces will be once they discover its swimming pool.
