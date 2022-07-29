Growing up, one of those perennial childhood movies that popped up in the VHS from time to time, deployed on days the teacher no longer had the energy to teach or when the substitute teacher was in, was Don Bluth’s downright weird animated film, “All Dogs Go to Heaven.”
It’s a bizarre movie when you watch it with adult eyes, the type you wonder was ever marketed to children at all, what with its images of cartoon damnation, not to mention all the gambling and con artist work going on in the sections not set in the afterlife.
But most of us hardly remember the actual plot. We just remember the promise of that title. The inherent idea that, yes, all dogs go to heaven.
The thought has been on my mind lately as I’ve been a spree of clergy interviews this summer. I spoke with the new priest at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church nearly two months ago. And then I spoke with the priest at St. Anna’s Catholic Church just recently, with his story running in today’s paper in our last Lifestyles section of the season before school returns and the Education section is reborn, phoenix-like from the flames of its own death.
Both were great interviews, easy to talk to, friendly, approachable, all the things you want in your clergyman as he reaches out to the community.
Father Rich Bardusch, at St. Alban’s, had two dogs, actually: a mini-pin named Rocky and a chihuahua mix named Gracie, two stubby little canine buddies who were mildly interested in the weird journalist guy only long enough to migrate to the couch and go to sleep.
Father Randy Mattox, our new Catholic pastor, is followed around by Elijah, his extremely friendly golden retriever who was not satisfied until he’d introduced himself to me, and possibly tried to eat my camera.
Both let their dogs wander with them around the church campus, holing up in the office at times, but traveling around the grounds and even into the fellowship hall, for instance.
Neither let their furry friends into the actual place of worship, though. The nave was off limits to dogs, it seems.
Maybe they don’t need it. After all, we’ve been told all dogs go to heaven. Would the movies lie to us?
The concept of a canine afterlife may or may not be theologically sound. Some hold only human beings have souls that are destined to live on after death, and that Fido, Lassie and their ilk are just gone when they die.
Others are convinced they’re going to find all their old pets waiting for them at the pearly gates.
I can’t say which one is accurate, myself. All I know is, if you drop by St. Alban’s or St. Anna’s, you’ve got a good chance of meeting some dogs there, and that sounds pretty heavenly to me.
