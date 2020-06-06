As the writer of a weekly opinion column, it is, to some degree, my role to weigh in on the major events of the day.
It’s a task I don’t always take advantage of, particularly in this increasingly divided and partisan landscape.
Sometimes I don’t give my opinion on certain matters because it would be preaching to the choir and you don’t need me to tell you what you’re already thinking.
Other times, I don’t bother to give you my opinion because I know many of you will hate it and I shouldn’t manipulate your blood pressure like that, no matter how much I personally enjoy getting hate mail.
And then are issues like the current landscape before us.
The wave of protests which have engulfed the nation has brought all other news to a standstill. We are riveted to our TVs, watching protestors clash with police officers in the streets while looting breaks out in some places and fires in others.
In some places, the protests remain calm and peaceful, particularly here in Walton County, thankfully. In others, rage against a culture that targets black people for violence and death in a far too disproportionate manner breaks out in violence.
In even others, the police officers who are meant to protect the people seem to instigate the violence first, firing on unarmed crowds, arresting and physically beating journalists and acting like the jackbooted thugs you’d think they’d try to avoid resembling at this time more than ever.
And I look at all this, wondering what I can say, what drops of wisdom I can glean from this vibrant, chaotic, disturbing set of circumstances and all I can think is...
It’s too big.
For one thing, I have very little skin in the game myself. If you believe in white privilege, well, I’m a shining example of it here, insulated from this situation by the color of my skin and the cultural assumptions designed to benefit me.
What can I say that better informed voices can’t say in a superior manner elsewhere? I can support the protestors in their calls for true justice and the need for police reform in hot spots all across the country (for instance, in the one area this does touch on me, I might remind officers of the First Amendment and its unspoken promise that the law is not meant to shoot at reporters).
I could decry the violence, but can I truly understand the rage of some of these legitimate protestors? (No conspiracy theories here, please.)
In the end, I’m left with little to say at all. All I can think is there’s something to be learned here for all of us. I hope we can discover what it is before it’s too late.
