It’s an unfortunate truth that even the most serious of issues and concerns can, with repetition and the drudgery of passing time, become less vital and fall into dull routine.
Take, for instance, the recent anniversary of Sept. 11, a day we all swore to never forget 20-odd years ago and now comes and goes in most circles with barely a notice. The solemn memorials have fallen by the wayside, while those who do remember usually only do so because they lost someone on that day.
That’s the trick, of course. Things of importance don’t fade in the mind when we feel it personally.
I recently have encountered that truth myself in a rather anxious way.
Today, The Walton Tribune issues its latest Think Pink section, the annual cancer awareness publication we put out every October in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness.
I’ve written my fair share of Think Pink articles over the years but it’s always been a little academic, really. The stories I told were interesting but they weren’t personal.
Well, from now on, they’re a bit personal.
This year, my mother’s regular visit for a mammogram detected an anomaly and further testing discovered a form of cancer growing in the inner tissue of her milk ducts.
Rather than elect for radiation or chemotherapy, my mother chose to have a mastectomy and remove not only the problem cells but the entire problem, hopefully past and future, at once.
She’s still recovering now, dealing with the pain in her arm as she recovers form surgery, fumbling around with the padded bra she now wears out in public. She’s uncomfortable and a bit unhappy about her current pian level, but she’s alive and intact, which is the best results in any battle with breast cancer.
It woke me up a bit, too. Like so many things, breast cancer was a distant thought to me, outside of Think Pink time, until it hit someone close to me.
Now, reading over the stories and memories in this year’s special section, they all hit a bit harder, having been an unwilling bystander to a cancer story close to home.
As always, this year’s section is dedicated to breast cancer survivors, and those who lost the battle with breast cancer, as well. I’m still coming to terms that this list now includes my mother, thankfully on the living side of the register.
I encourage everyone to read this year’s section and take to heart the advice therein and allow it to help you and your loved ones. My mother’s breast cancer could have been much worse without the early detection of her mammogram, for instance.
And to all those, like my mother, recovering from the battle or facing the battle now, I say, good luck and godspeed.
