Like so many people, I have a tendency, whenever I have a dull moment or two, to pull out my smartphone and tap on that Facebook or Twitter icon.
Standing in line at a fast food restaurant? Let’s see if my social media friends have anything new to say. Waiting for someone to get ready before we head out the door? Out comes the phone to see if there are any witty memes to share.
Facing a bit of downtime at work? Let’s partake of the latest round of half-baked political conspiracy ranting.
And that’s when I start to think I need to find a new time-wasting hobby.
America, we were told in grade school, was the great melting pot, but unfortunately they forgot to tell us that when you melt everything down, the impurities often float down to the bottom.
Out of sight, out of mind? Perhaps, until you shake things up and everything rises to the top in the swirling chaos and suddenly all those nasty things we like to ignore are on full view: the racism, misogyny, xenophobia, intolerance and general wackadoodle stupidity that unfortunately dwells deep in the hearts of far too many people.
The last four years have been a great example of this, as the political insanity of Washington has spread nationwide until every single blasted conversation online soon comes around to how you feel, one way or another, about the president.
In the last couple of months, it’s only gotten worse, because the novel coronavirus has brought out the worst in many.
I can’t visit Facebook without seeing someone on the right scream about how COVID-19 is just a liberal conspiracy to bring down Donald Trump and it’s really no worse than the flu.
Then my lefty friends start screaming back, claiming the administration is ignoring the virus and will use it as an excuse to suspend elections and install Trump as president for life.
All I wanted was to see people post cute pictures of their pets and kids on my social media wall and now I’m in the middle of a screaming match between nutjobs of every stripe.
And then both sides start bashing the media and it’s time to find a different app to visit.
If nothing else, this latest bit of brinksmanship might finally wean me off of social media addiction.
If a lunatic yells about coronavirus online and I’m not there to hear it, does he make a sound?
Looks like it might be time to put that to the test.