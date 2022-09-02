I grew up a nerd.
I know, this isn’t exactly news, but bear with me for a moment.
I was the unathletic, bespectacled kid who always had a book almost as big as I was under one arm, going from class to class with some weighty tome filled with dragons or spaceships or monsters, dipping into it whenever I thought the teacher wasn’t paying attention and I could focus on the fun stuff rather than participles or fractions.
This set me apart a bit, but, more and more, I keep noticing the weird “nerd” stuff I read and watched as a kid is now the province of mainstream culture.
That’s right, stuff that once was the province of geekery is now just... well, normal.
I grew up, for instance, on Marvel Comics, where household names like Spider-Man shared panel space with niche fan-favorite characters like Thanos the Mad Titan or Rocket Raccoon.
Now those latter two are movie stars, played by Oscar-nominated actors and known worldwide by millions from movies that made more money than cultural landmarks like “Titanic.”
Marvel is the biggest exemplar here, with its ongoing quest to turn ever minor character it’s ever published into the standard bearer for a movie or TV show. Even I barely knew anything about Moon Knight, and even he got his own streaming program.
But it’s not just them. Those fat fantasy tomes filled with dragons are big business, too.
George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” saga has spawned two TV series so far, the long-running, and award-winning, “Game of Thrones” and now the brand new “House of the Dragon.”
“The Wheel of Time,” which I read in annual installments in high school, has its own Amazon Prime show, too, and almost every other fantasy saga I read seems to under option to be developed by someone into film or TV.
I suppose it all started with the “Lord of the Rings” films, which became huge blockbuster hits and won Oscars more than 20 years ago now. It mainstreamed nerd culture in a way even stuff like “Star Wars” had never managed to do.
And speaking of, there’s a new Tolkien-based TV show coming out now from Amazon Prime, just to continue the cultural dominance of elves, dwarves and hobbits.
It remains a bit strange to me to see my childhood interests stripmined for pop culture hits. I mean, I grew up on “Batman” movies, but when did Aquaman, the guy mocked for decades for talking to fish, qualify for his own film?
Eventually this phase will fade away, I’m sure, and we’ll go back to cop shows and soap operas as the dominant culture forces.
For now, though, I’ll just enjoy it as long as I can.
