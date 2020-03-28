Despite being in the business of gathering and reporting news, I am not, by nature, a devoted news follower.
Oh, I do my best to stay appraised of what’s going on in the world. I visit several newspaper and magazine web pages each day, get Associated Press breaking news alerts on my phone, keep tabs on numerous other news sources via social media sites and, overall, try to be an informed member of society.
On the other hand, I’m not addicted to the steady news drip either. I am more than content to tune it out when I get home, kick back for a while and watch a movie, read a book, play a game or pursue some other leisure activity as a way to distract myself from the endless course of events.
Given the current state of affairs, you’d think I’d be better prepared than most to tune out the endless banging of the COVID-19 drum, but sadly, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to put it out of mind.
Oh, sure, I have more than enough cultural material to get me through half a dozen pandemics. Even if I had to stay at home for the next two weeks, rather than come into the office to report on, well, the virus and more about the virus, I’d only make a dent in my never-shrinking pile of books, movies and video games.
(My backlog could probably kill someone should it ever collapse on an unlucky soul. I stack low to the ground to avoid such a tragedy, though this just means lots of small piles to bang my shins against.)
But, probably because every single thing I write these days — including this very column — involves mention of the coronavirus, it’s hard not to think about it, no matter my current activity.
Science-fiction is out. All those post-apocalyptic scenarios just make me think of the empty streets outside at the moment. I’m thinking of welding spikes onto may actual car, so “Mad Max” movies are now instruction manuals rather than escapism.
Fantasy? The idea of wandering wide-open spaces rather than huddling indoors does seems like a fantasy these days.
Horror? Yeah, who needs to read Stephen King’s “The Stand” when a real virus is out there already? Randall Flagg is probably already on his way now.
Maybe I should try a romance novel … but all those passionate embraces are really ignoring social distancing rules...
Maybe I should just go back to the news …