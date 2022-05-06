The day, it seems, has finally arrived for the pro-life movement.
While it’s not yet official, and things could change behind the scenes between now and final decision time, it seems almost inevitable now, based on the leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion, that Roe v Wade will be overturned.
For abortion opponents, it is truly a moment to be celebrated and savored, as their long dream of ending Constitutional protection of abortion rights has come to pass after decades of long, tiring efforts.
I’m not going to wade into the logic of Alito’s opinion. I’m no Constitutional scholar. I can still remember the Preamble, thanks to ol’ Schoolhouse Rock, but the deep arcana of the Roe v Wade debate is beyond my ken.
What I do know is, if this opinion does prove final, it’s only the first shot of the next phase of the war.
Abortion will not disappear with the stroke of the justices’ pen this summer.
It’s simply moved to new battlegrounds: the states.
In returning to a pre-Roe world, we’re simply fracturing the discussion from one plane to 50 smaller planes. Per the 10th Amendment, any rights not protected by the federal powers fall to oversight from individual states.
You may have already seen the maps: crazy quilt designs of red and blue states signifying where abortion is already heavily limited or on the chopping block entirely and where abortion will remain legal.
Here in Georgia, where the latest abortion legislation on the state level was under challenge for being too restrictive, it seems inevitable a total ban will come down the pike from the General Assembly as soon as the Supreme Court allows it. Many other states will follow suit.
But not all. The structure of our Republic allows each state to make its own rules on many matters and abortion will go right back to being one of those matters. Georgia’s likely ban will have no effect on California or Oregon.
The pro-life movement will not rest in trying to end it everywhere with its long-favored “right to life” legislation that would define personhood in the womb and therefore eliminate abortion.
But passing such legislation in a polarized country like ours is easier said than done. And public opinion may not be on the pro-life movement’s side. A majority of Americans don’t like abortion, it’s true, but the same polls say a slim majority also favors abortion access in many cases.
The pro-life movement has an uphill battle on this next front, and may find itself fighting itself as the divide between religious activists and social reformers widens with the new battle lines. They’ve won one battle. The war rages on.
