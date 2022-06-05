The mercury is rising, the asphalt is nearly bubbling and my skin is near the critical point where I’m within range of reaching spontaneous combustion as early as 9 a.m. these days.
That’s right, summer has arrived, no matter what your calendar might say, with its misleading summer solstice date. Maybe that works in the Old Country, but here summer might as well start in May. Here we are now in June, summer is definitely in full swing.
It’s paradise if you’re a kid. School is out, the sun is high and backyards beckon, filled with adventures as exciting as whatever your mind can envision.
Get Mom to turn on the sprinkler every now and then or, if you’re extremely lucky enough to own a pool, take a dip when the heat grows too much, and life is basically perfect.
I remember those days fondly, but I’ve left them far behind. I tend to avoid direct sunlight as much as possible these days, given how easily my fair complexion shifts into the color register of boiled lobster with only limited exposure.
I no longer have summer vacation to give me long weeks of idle days, either. I’m huddling inside the office, trying to soak up as much of the A/C as possible in between runs to the outside world for interviews and photographs, each time wondering if the next run will be my last and the heat will reduce me to charred ash at long last.
The worst part is, I’ve entered this summer with that most annoying of ailments, the dreaded summer cold.
Seemingly impossible to shake, hanging on through successive blasts of cold and allergy medicines, these seasonal sniffles have been clinging to me for nearly two weeks now.
Some days it’s a minor annoyance, sending me to the tissue box to empty my lungs of gunk every now and then but little else. Then another day will roll around and I’ll be coughing up actual pieces of lung in an attempt to clear my airways for just a few minutes at a time.
This up and down affair is driving me almost as crazy as the actual cold symptoms themselves.
The good news, at least, is it’s not COVID. I’ve ridden that horse already and, while relatively mild compared to the horror stories out there, it was quite the nasty ride, nonetheless. I have none of the symptoms of that ailment, thankfully. Even my worst coughs are far too, well, damp to be the work of coronavirus.
More good news: unless I’ve heard wrong, it’s definitely not monkeypox. I haven’t eaten a banana in weeks.
Still, given I’m heading to the beach in a few weeks, I’d like to shake this bug sooner rather than later. Anyone got any chicken soup?
